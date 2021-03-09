Travel-Inspired Gifts for Those Who Didn’t Get to Jet Off in the Past Year

The best part? These international-inspired items are all from Washington-area retailers.
Handmade Mules from Athens, Greece
- Product: Slip-on “Pheobe” mule in berry color, $210
- Store: Laiik, 1900 Q St., NW
Lavender Hand Soap from Marseille, France
- Product: Liquid lavender soap, 500ml, $24
- Store: Le Village Marché, 2800 S. Randolph St. #110 A (entrance on Campbell Ave.), Arlington
A Statement-Worthy Duster Made of Fabric Sourced From Nigeria
- Product: Amrita Duster, $165
- Online retailer: Sun Gods. Call 202-743-1507 for more information.
A Vibrant Mortar Made of Volcanic Stone
- Product: Molcajete with tortilla basket, $75
- Store: Red Barn Mercantile, 1117 King St., Alexandria
A Southeast Asia-Inspired Horn Bowl Centerpiece
- Product: Horn bowl centerpiece, $149
- Store: Anna Kemper Atelier, 1266 5th St., NE
A Weekender Tote Bag Handcrafted in Guatemala
- Product: Peacock Soledad Weekender, $168
- Store: Salt & Sundry, 1625 14th St., NW
A Silky Spanish-Inspired Lilac Scarf
- Product: Straight printed scarf with logo, $84
- Store: Adolfo Dominguez, 5310 Western Ave., Chevy Chase (The Shops at Wisconsin Place)
A West African Body Balm
- Product: Coconut Melon Body Balm, $22 for 4 ounces
- Store: Shea Yeleen, 49 District Sq., SW
A Middle Eastern-Inspired Incense Holder
- Product: Glass Meso Incense Holder $28
- Store: Shopkeepers, 1231 Florida Ave. NE
Italian Amaros and Liqueurs
- Product: Perla Cocktails Variety Pack, $75
- Store: Don Cicclio & Figli, 1907 Fairview Ave., NE