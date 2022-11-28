42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg | November 10–December 11

The countrycore house looks straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Each room has a different aesthetic, with shoppable decor. Timed-entry tickets are required ($25 in November, $20 in December).

797 E. Patrick St., Frederick | November 18–27

At this massive fair, explore seven buildings filled with garlands, toys, ornaments, and pottery, and take a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. $10 adults, $4 children ages ten and under.

F St. between Seventh and Ninth sts., NW. | November 18–December 23

The 18th annual DC market spans two blocks with more than 75 vendors selling textiles, jewelry, soy candles, and more. Live music and churros add to the ambiance.

201 Ethan Allen Ave., Takoma Park | December 9

Peruse wares from 24 makers under the glowing lights and warm up by the fire pits with seasonal drinks from neighborhood restaurants.

1307 New Hampshire Ave., NW. | December 2–4

The yard at the brewmaster’s castle converts to a German­inspired shopping market with products from local businesses. Warm up with hot mulled wine. $14 adults, $2 ages 15 and under.

300 John Carlyle St., Alexandria | December 10

Stuff stockings with local products from this market at John Carlyle Square, offering ornaments, jewelry, beauty products, and other gifts from more than 110 makers.

2704 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria | December 2–18

A rotating roster of artisans set up shop at the Del Ray Artisans gallery. Pick out handmade gifts such as woodwork, pottery, leather crafts, and jewelry.

3501 New York Ave., NE. | December 17

Kids can send letters to Santa and ride a holiday train while adults shop the Bryant Street development’s market.

