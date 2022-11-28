Shopping  |  Things to Do

8 Holiday Markets Around the DC Area to Find the Perfect Gift

Shopping for gifts? Meet the hundreds of makers at these markets.

Photograph courtesy of Lucketts Holiday House.

Lucketts Holiday House

42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg | November 10–December 11

The countrycore house looks straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Each room has a different aesthetic, with shoppable decor. Timed-entry tickets are required ($25 in November, $20 in December).

 

Maryland Christmas Show

797 E. Patrick St., Frederick | November 18–27

At this massive fair, explore seven buildings filled with garlands, toys, ornaments, and pottery, and take a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. $10 adults, $4 children ages ten and under.

 

Downtown Holiday Market

F St. between Seventh and Ninth sts., NW. | November 18–December 23

The Downtown Holiday Market spans two DC blocks. Photograph courtesy of Downtown Holiday Market.

The 18th annual DC market spans two blocks with more than 75 vendors selling textiles, jewelry, soy candles, and more. Live music and churros add to the ambiance.

 

Takoma Park Gifting Market

201 Ethan Allen Ave., Takoma Park | December 9

Peruse wares from 24 makers under the glowing lights and warm up by the fire pits with seasonal drinks from neighborhood restaurants.

 

Heurich Christmas Markt

1307 New Hampshire Ave., NW. | December 2–4

Photograph courtesy of Heurich House Museum.

The yard at the brewmaster’s castle converts to a German­inspired shopping market with products from local businesses. Warm up with hot mulled wine. $14 adults, $2 ages 15 and under.

 

Old Town Alexandria Market and Holiday Craft Show

300 John Carlyle St., Alexandria | December 10

Stuff stockings with local products from this market at John Carlyle Square, offering ornaments, jewelry, beauty products, and other gifts from more than 110 makers.

 

Del Ray Artisans Fine Art and Craft Holiday Market

2704 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria | December 2–18

Photograph courtesy of Del Ray Artisans Fine Art and Craft Holiday Market.

A rotating roster of artisans set up shop at the Del Ray Artisans gallery. Pick out handmade gifts such as woodwork, pottery, leather crafts, and jewelry.

 

Procrastinator’s Holiday Market

3501 New York Ave., NE. | December 17

Kids can send letters to Santa and ride a holiday train while adults shop the Bryant Street development’s market.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

