Lucketts Holiday House
42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg | November 10–December 11
The countrycore house looks straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Each room has a different aesthetic, with shoppable decor. Timed-entry tickets are required ($25 in November, $20 in December).
Maryland Christmas Show
797 E. Patrick St., Frederick | November 18–27
At this massive fair, explore seven buildings filled with garlands, toys, ornaments, and pottery, and take a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. $10 adults, $4 children ages ten and under.
Downtown Holiday Market
F St. between Seventh and Ninth sts., NW. | November 18–December 23
The 18th annual DC market spans two blocks with more than 75 vendors selling textiles, jewelry, soy candles, and more. Live music and churros add to the ambiance.
Takoma Park Gifting Market
201 Ethan Allen Ave., Takoma Park | December 9
Peruse wares from 24 makers under the glowing lights and warm up by the fire pits with seasonal drinks from neighborhood restaurants.
Heurich Christmas Markt
1307 New Hampshire Ave., NW. | December 2–4
The yard at the brewmaster’s castle converts to a Germaninspired shopping market with products from local businesses. Warm up with hot mulled wine. $14 adults, $2 ages 15 and under.
Old Town Alexandria Market and Holiday Craft Show
300 John Carlyle St., Alexandria | December 10
Stuff stockings with local products from this market at John Carlyle Square, offering ornaments, jewelry, beauty products, and other gifts from more than 110 makers.
Del Ray Artisans Fine Art and Craft Holiday Market
2704 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria | December 2–18
A rotating roster of artisans set up shop at the Del Ray Artisans gallery. Pick out handmade gifts such as woodwork, pottery, leather crafts, and jewelry.
Procrastinator’s Holiday Market
3501 New York Ave., NE. | December 17
Kids can send letters to Santa and ride a holiday train while adults shop the Bryant Street development’s market.
This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.