A Bunch of Popular DC Brands Will Be Launch Tenants at Concept 31/M “Retail Lab”

A number of popular DC-based brands will be part of a new “retail lab” set to open in Georgetown on March 17. Concept 31/M, the first such facility in the Washington area, will feature jewelry designers Isabel Alexander and Kicheko Goods, sandal company Laiík, and athleisure line Flex All Day. The idea is that brands will rotate in and out of the space—a 22,000-foot property that used to house a Brooks Brothers—in 30- to 90-day short-term leases.

The experimental space, run by real estate development firm, EastBanc Inc. at 3077 M Street, will accommodate between six and eight pop-up tenants at a time, with each one given its own area to display products. EastBanc says it could also expand to fit more vendors.

“We are working to create a place where brands, be they primarily digital or brick and mortar, new or old, have a space where they can easily experiment and learn,” says EastBanc President and CEO, Anthony Lanier. “At Concept 31/M, we envisioned an innovative retail atmosphere that supports retailers by drawing in shoppers with an immersive, dynamic experience unlike any other in Georgetown. We are excited to bring our first set of retailers to the space, including many local DC brands, and are looking forward to what’s to come.”

Join the conversation!