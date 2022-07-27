Shopping

DC’s Jet Age-Themed Glossier Store Is Here

The Georgetown beauty supply shop opens on Friday, July 29.

Glossier announced earlier this year that it would open a new beauty supply shop in Georgetown, and the wait, for the ultra-fan set, is over.

The store–the brand‘s fifth in the world—features an aviation theme and is “inspired by the Jet Age,” as a nod, they say, to “DC’s rich history as an international nexus and home to both Union Station and the Air and Space Museum.” Though we find the Union Station reference a little odd, the theme it turns out, is actually pretty neat.

The Glossier stores are known for different immersive, over-the-top, themes. Miami has a topical beach club theme; Seattle’s shop is inspired by mushrooms. Upon arrival at the DC locale, guests ascend a staircase that’s designed to feel like a takeoff runway. Upstairs, recycled airplane windows appear as mirrors throughout the expansive space. “Editors” aka product experts/sales associates occupy the showroom floor to help with samples, and are equipped with iPads for taking orders orders. Purchases, packaged in Glossier’s signature pink, then appear around a pipeline, sort of a vertically designed baggage claim.

There are “retro-inspired” arrivals and departure signs, seating inspired by airplane wings and jet seats, and runway-esque lighting. And of course: a signature Glossier selfie room. This one designed to look like an airplane window with clouds passing by.

Also exclusive to the DC shop are Glossier-branded luggage tags, proceeds from which benefit Build Metro DC, “a non-profit organization that works with youth in under-resourced communities to build career success, entrepreneurial mindsets, and opportunity.”

The store opens at 3065 M Street, NW on Friday, and will be open Monday through Saturday 11 AM to 7 PM, and Sundays 12 PM to 6 PM.

Amy Moeller
Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Carmen Honker
