6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

NoMa’s Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) is celebrating cherry blossom season with a spring-themed festival starting on Friday, March 26 and running through April 18. The festivities feature cherry-infused cocktails, an all-pink costume party, and Japanese whiskey flights to remember the trees’ origins.

Burmese restaurant Thamee (1320 H St., NE) is teaming up with event group Happied and food blogger Anela Malek for a virtual happy hour supporting the AAPI community on Friday, March 26 at 8 PM. The $25 ticket covers the recipes for two cocktails, while an $85 ticket also includes a cocktail kit. On the menu: a Southeast Asian-inspired daiquiri and a black tea drink influenced by India. Proceeds go to Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

Mount Pleasant cookbook store Bold Fork Books is hosting a free virtual talk on Saturday, March 27 at 3 PM with Dan Keeling and Mark Andrew, the authors of Wine From Another Galaxy, a deep-dive guide to vino. The discussion will be moderated by Meri Lugo, who runs operations at natural wine shop Domestique.

Passover begins at sundown on Saturday, March 27, and chefs around DC are making matzo balls so you can commit to the holiday’s requisite reclining. We rounded up seder specials from restaurants around the city for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Delivery food hall Ghostline (2340 Wisconsin Ave., NW) and Indian spot Tokri are commemorating the Hindu festival Holi on Sunday, March 28 with a garden celebration that includes the holiday’s colorful powder. There will be food specials like a reuben sandwich with tamarind chutney and lentil-laden khichdi.

Clink a virtual glass with Seco Cocktail’s beverage maven Carlie Steiner at a class all about crushable cocktails for day-drinking. On Sunday, March 28 at 3 PM, imbibers will learn to make three libations. The $30 session includes a Zoom link and a shopping list for the drinks.

