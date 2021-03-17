Where to Find Passover Dinners for Dine-In, Takeout, and Delivery Around DC

This year’s Passover holiday starts at sundown on Saturday, March 27 and runs until the evening of Sunday, April 4. While the traditional Seder may still be a socially-distanced affair, chefs and restaurants around DC are putting together matzo-laden menus for whatever your celebration looks like—dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Anxo

300 Florida Ave., NW; 711 Kennedy St., NW

The cidery is teaming up with the soup slingers at Prescription Chicken to offer $36 holiday boxes with matzo ball soup and a pack of District Kosher, Anxo’s certified kosher-for-Passover cider. Kits also include sweet matzo toffee and a savory iteration spiced with everything bagel seasoning. Details: Pick-up and delivery; available March 26.

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE

Matt Baker’s cafe and market is more casual than his Ivy City tasting room, Gravitas, but you’ll still find plenty of cheffy dishes. The all-day operation is pulling together a $98 Passover package for two with slow-roasted brisket and chocolate cake made with almond flour. Details: Pick-up and delivery; available March 27 to April 4.

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave., NW; 701 8th St., SE; 8804 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda; 3428 O St., NW

Bagels may be the “Jew-ish” deli’s bread and butter, but the bagelry is layering tacos with brisket or potato latkes for Passover. Each taco kit feeds four and is served with fried rice, pineapple salsa, matzo brittle, and more ($120 for vegetarian tacos, $140 for brisket tacos or both). Details: Pick-up and delivery from the Park View location only. Available from March 27 to March 28.

Duke’s Grocery

1513 17th St., NW; 3000 Connecticut Ave., NW; 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

If you’re planning an intimate celebration, head to all three locations of the gastropub for a “single-serving seder” ($39 per person). The spread features matzo ball soup, roast chicken, and holiday fixings like horseradish, haroset, and a hard boiled egg. Details: Pick-up only; Available on March 27 to March 28.

Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

Todd and Ellen Gray’s kitchen is touting a vegetarian-friendly five course dinner for $65 per person. (Fear not carnivores, there are meatier options as well). The lineup embraces Mediterranean flavors: za’atar-sprinkled matzah, sweet potato “schwarma,” and a Campari and rum holiday cocktail dubbed “the Harvest Moon.” Details: Dine-in, pick-up, and delivery; available March 27 to April 3; pre-order by March 22.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, and VA

The American restaurant group is offering special dishes for the holiday—think matzo ball soup, potato kugel, and braised lamb. Order by the plate or get a dinner package with your choice of appetizers, entree, sides, and dessert (feeds four, prices vary). Details: Pick-up only; available on March 26 to March 27; pre-order by March 22.

Feast by Nina May

Shaw restaurant Nina May’s delivery service is bringing remixed holiday dishes to your doorstep like matzo ball soup with duck confit and caramelized onions. Brisket with carrot-top chimichurri and flourless chocolate cake are also on the $90 menu for two. Details: Delivery only; available from March 26 to March 27; pre-order by March 24 for delivery on the 26 and March 25 for delivery on the 27.

Fiola

601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The luxe dining room is collaborating with Jewish cookbook author Joan Nathan for an Italian interpretation of Passover centered around spring ingredients. The lineup includes ramp-stuffed matzo balls floating in capon consommé, and a rack of lamb dressed with seasonal vegetables like asparagus and peas ($145 per person). Details: Dine-in, pick-up, and delivery; available March 26 to March 27.

Neighborhood Provisions

Multiple locations in DC, MD, and VA

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s online marketplace is offering a la carte entrees for a mix-and-match spread, plus sides and desserts such as potato kugel and coconut macarons. You can also snag bottles of wine for the Seder’s four cups. Details: Pick-up and delivery; available on March 25 to March 27; pre-order two days in advance.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Cleveland Park’s Israeli restaurant is putting together Seder plate kits with all the necessary accouterments, available on March 27 and March 28. The restaurant is also offering specials like lamb loin or miso-matzo ball soup to round out the holiday table. Details: Dine-in, pick-up, and delivery; available March 27 to April 4.

Teddy & the Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

Celebrate Passover with a four-course dinner featuring matzo ball soup and your choice of roasted chicken, farro risotto, honey-lavender salmon, or braised brisket ($45 per person, $21 for kids age 12 and under). Add-on $25 Seder plates to complete the holiday spread. Details: Dine-in, pick-up, and delivery; available March 27 to March 28.

Wagshal’s

4845 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 3201 New Mexico Ave., NW

Carryout offerings at the market and deli include prepared entrees, vegetarian sides, and all of the seder plate necessities. There are also kosher for Passover wines and plenty of sweet options for dessert. Details: Pick-up and delivery.

