This Local Realtor’s Zany Home Tours Are Worth Watching Even If You’re Not House-Hunting

For all the HGTV devotees out there who are looking for a quick fix during their work day—may we suggest checking out Arlington real estate agent Shawn Battle’s promo videos?

Battle, the founder of The Battle Group at Century 21 Redwood Realty, posts fun, bite-sized tours of his properties on his YouTube and Instagram pages. Most of them have a silly twist—think Battle yelling out the selling points of a Del Ray house like he’s on the field in a football game; narrating a Virginia Square property’s layout in a weatherman voice; or jumping into Lake Barcroft while wearing a full suit.

Battle joins a group of local real estate agents who have taken to mediums like TikTok to market their houses in catchy ways that appeal to the social-media-obsessed set. Even if you aren’t looking to purchase a home amidst Washington’s bonkers, pandemic-era housing market, a little window shopping is always fun. And it’s even more fun when someone like Battle puts a unique twist on it—I mean, he didn’t have to make a rap about Ballston for us, but oh, he did.

And don’t get us wrong—many of the houses are great. But the real MVP of Battle’s videos? His absolutely adorable daughter. (Sorry Shawn!)

Join the conversation!