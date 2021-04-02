A Massive 3-D Cherry Blossom Projection Will Light Up Northeast DC Tonight and Tomorrow

A massive 3-D cherry blossom-themed light projection is set to illuminate NoMa tonight, April 2, and tomorrow, April 3, from around sunset to midnight.

The projection spans 225 feet and will be cast on the facade of a building in the northeast DC neighborhood. It features about a minute of animations that happen in a loop. Viewers can see the pink and blue tree grow, its leaves blossom, and then gently fall to the ground.

The pop-up installation, located at 100 Florida Avenue NE, came together through a collaboration with artist Victoria Veluz, who created the images, and a company that specializes in projection mapping: the art of illuminating a work onto the blank face of a building that is currently under construction.

If you don’t get the chance to see it this weekend, you may get another one in the future. The NoMa Business Improvement District, which sponsored the piece, is already considering the idea of making this a more-lasting feature of the building.