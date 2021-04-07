The cherry blossoms have largely faded, but that doesn’t mean your Instagram feed won’t still be sprinkled over the coming days with people posing themselves, their kids, and their pets against a backdrop of flowers.

Enter the bluebell.

If you haven’t had enough of a spring-flower fix, consider a trip to Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville, where the Bluebell Trail should be peaking within the week. The 1.5-mile loop trail is surrounded almost its entire length by a carpet of the delicate blue buds, which are native to Virginia, along with other wildflowers such as trout lily. Even without the flowers, it’s a nice walk in a park, mostly along water (both Bull Run and Cub Run) where you’ll also spot—and hear—toads and frogs.

There are some Beauty of Bluebells walks scheduled. Your best bet for avoiding the heaviest crowds may be to visit on a weekday.

