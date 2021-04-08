5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Japanese-style sandwich spot Hello Sando is slinging milk bread sandos at Union Market (1309 5th St., NE) from Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 10. Sandwiches are inspired by convenience store treats (think egg salad with kewpie mayo), and are available for walk-in orders starting at 11 AM.

Queen’s English (3410 11th St., NW) in Columbia Heights is celebrating spring with an outdoor market on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. Jam out to live music while perusing wares from vendors like Capitol Cider House and women-owned distillery Republic Restoratives.

Sub shop Compliments Only (1630 14th St., NW) is teaming up with Japanese comfort food pop-up Otabe for a creative collaboration on Sunday, April 11. The menu includes roast beef sandwiches dipped in soy chicken jus, spam and rice onigirazu, and mushroom curry topped with crunchy shallots. Pre-order kicks off on April at 6 PM.

Head to the patio at Immigrant Food (1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) on Sunday, April 11 for a market featuring products from immigrant-owned businesses. Cool off with a fruity popsicle from paleta purveyors Jarabe Gourmet Pops or satisfy a sweet tooth at Insane Chocolate’s booth, among others.

Celebrate Songkran (Thai New Years) with restaurants in DC, Maryland, and Virginia during Thai Restaurant Week, starting on Sunday, April 11. Organized by the Thai Embassy, participating restaurants such as Baan Siam in Mt. Vernon Triangle and Thai Square in Arlington will offer special lunch and dinner items until April 17.

