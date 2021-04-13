This DC Couple’s Five-Part Engagement Story is Going Viral on Tik Tok

According to the TikTok videos, Samuel began planning his proposal to then-boyfriend Michael back in August 2020. For six-ish months, he documented various stages of the couple’s relationship and the proposal-planning story, which he eventually turned into a five-part series. Over five days last month, a newly engaged Weeks shared the series, which features appearances by the couple’s friends, family, and even their pup. Clearly, the story resonated with TikTokers—biking through big feelings (along the C&O canal no less!) And shout out to Taylor Swift for supplying life’s soundtrack—because the videos have received more 7.5 million views. Check out the series below.
@samuelbweeks
It was a journey. #enGAYgment lgbtqia+ #queer #boyfriends #engagement #fyp #followalong
@samuelbweeks
Sharing the news. #enGAYged #boyfriends #fyp #alphabetmafia #engagement #followalong #enGAYgment
@samuelbweeks
High & lows y'all. #enGAYged #alphabetmafia #engagement #followalong #alphabetmafia #fyp #part3 #almostthere
@samuelbweeks
Countdown!! #enGAYged #alphabetmafia #engagement #followalong #fyp #countdown #part4 #queertok #fyp #boyfriends
@samuelbweeks
FINAL PART with @michaeljbarber #enGAYged #alphabetmafia #engagement #followalong #fyp #countdown #lgbtqia #lovestory #nowuntilforever