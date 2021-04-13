This DC Couple’s Five-Part Engagement Story is Going Viral on Tik Tok

According to the TikTok videos, Samuel began planning his proposal to then-boyfriend Michael back in August 2020. For six-ish months, he documented various stages of the couple’s relationship and the proposal-planning story, which he eventually turned into a five-part series. Over five days last month, a newly engaged Weeks shared the series, which features appearances by the couple’s friends, family, and even their pup. Clearly, the story resonated with TikTokers—biking through big feelings (along the C&O canal no less!) And shout out to Taylor Swift for supplying life’s soundtrack—because the videos have received more 7.5 million views. Check out the series below.

