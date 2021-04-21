Framebridge Gives Away Go-Go-Style Posters to Celebrate Union Market Opening

Framebridge’s new Union Market store opens Wednesday, and to celebrate the location is giving away two go-go-style posters. The vibrant, limited-edition posters were created by the historic Globe Collection and Press at MICA as a way to celebrate DC’s history and its culture.

Founded in 1929, the Baltimore-based printing company was known for creating posters for famous R&B, rock, jazz, and go-go acts—from Ike and Tina Turner and B.B. King to Rare Essence and Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers. Globe closed in 2010 but MICA acquired its archive and printing press, which it uses to make new projects. Framebridge has grown rapidly since its launch in 2014. The Union Market store is the custom framing company’s fourth location in the DMV and seventh location nationwide. Framebridge also plans to open a fifth Washington-area location in Clarendon later this spring.

The posters are free with any in-store purchase at Framebridge’s Union Market store. If you want yours framed, it’ll run you $50.