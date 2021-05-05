Femme Fatale DC Opens a Shop in Cleveland Park for Women and Non-Binary Entrepreneurs

Starting a business is no easy feat in normal times, let alone a pandemic. Now, women and non-binary entrepreneurs have a new hub to learn about the biz and sell their wares. After six years of pop-ups, retailer and creative community Femme Fatale DC is opening a colorful storefront today in Cleveland Park.

Some retail spaces have a high barrier to entry to weed out inexperienced entrepreneurs, but Femme Fatale DC opened applications to brands at all levels—including those starting at step one. Shoppers can scout products from young, local makers such as Fully Bloomed Shop for vegan leather journals and Sunsoaked Crystals and Energy Practices’ tarot cards. Beyond being a spot to snag a trendy gift, the store will also double as an educational hub with training workshops to guide novices through pivotal processes such as attaining a business license or scaling products.

“We know that emerging entrepreneurs need representation as well as storefronts,” says Femme Fatale DC Creative Director Adriana Mendoza. “But they also need inspiration, mentorship, and community ties that help build their confidence.”

The community has already played a role in decorating the space itself. Last month Femme Fatale DC hosted an event where attendees crafted recycled fabrics into a floral ceiling installation in collaboration with Maryland artist Meg Schapp. The shop also features a patio where Femme Fatale DC plans to host intimate events such as yoga classes, comedy shows, and live music.

Femme Fatale DC. 3409 Connecticut Ave NW.

