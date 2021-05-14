Travel

12 Great Cottages, Cabins, and Other Covid-Safe Weekend Getaway Lodgings Near Washington, DC

Spend the weekend in a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright at Polymath Park. Photograph by Pat Mahoney.

Going to the Goats

Think goats are adorbs? At the Goat Loft, a pastoral-chic apartment on a 13-acre farm in Round Hill, Virginia—near Harpers Ferry and the Appalachian Trail—you can feed and cuddle them. From $100 a night; on Airbnb. Distance from DC: 54 miles.

Tiny House, Big Style

Minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway, the modern, stylish Salamander Ridgecabin in Big Island, Virginia, is definitely not roughing it. And it’s in demand: Plan three months ahead. From $169 a night; @Salamanderridge on Instagram. Distance from DC: 218 miles.

Cottages on a Pond

The five cottages at By the Side of the Road—with such touches as gas fireplaces, whirlpool tubs, mini-kitchens, and porch rocking chairs—are near Shenandoah National Park. From $129 a night; bythesideoftheroad.com. Distance from DC: 132 miles.

Cabins in the Woods

Ringed by 700 acres of Western Maryland forest—and with accommodations that include 18 rustic-chic cabins and eight yurts—Savage River Lodge offers isolation inside and out. From $250 a night; savageriverlodge.com. Distance from DC: 157 miles.

Shenandoah Valley High

Iris Inn’s six deluxe cab-ins on the edge of a ravine offer mountain or wooded views through floor-to-ceiling windows and from hot tubs on the screened porches. From $559 a night; irisinn.com. Distance from DC:165 miles.

Wright This Way

At Polymath Park, you can sleep in a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright or an apprentice of his. The Pennsylvania retreat is near one of the architect’s masterpieces, Fallingwater. From $299 a night; franklloydovernight.net. Distance from DC: 201 miles.

Fabulous Prefab

Lost River Modern, a chic dwelling set in a wooded ridge in West Virginia, has a wall of windows, a spacious deck, and a Dutch hot tub overlooking the mountainside. From $239 a night; on Airbnb. Distance from DC: 125 miles.

Out on a Limb

Near Deep Creek Lake, Ella’s Enchant-ed Treehouses—one sleeps five, two others accommodate six—feature hickory furnishings, barnwood walls, and other woodsy touches. From $295; eetreehouses.com. Distance from DC: 170 miles.

Riverfront and Romantic

Spring Cottage comes with two kayaks and a paddleboard to take advantage of its location on the Magothy River. Relax in the hammock or on the dock and watch for bald eagles and ospreys. $175 a night; “charming waterfront cottage in Severna Park” on Airbnb. Distance from DC: 35 miles.

’Gram-Worthy

Designed with contactless check-in even before the pandemic, the Getaway’s 45 minimalist-chic cab-ins feature one or two beds and over-size windows looking out onto woods near Shenandoah National Park. From $199 a night; getaway.house/dc. Distance from DC: 99 miles.

Shore Leave

Along with a manor house, the Eastern Shore’s Brampton Inn has six cottages. The two most stylish, Marley’s and Mulberry, feature Japanese soaking tubs on the screened porches. Cottages from $259 a night; bramptoninn.com. Distance from DC: 81 miles.

Airstream Envy

Enjoy an RV adventure without having to drive it. The Dawn Treader, a vintage Airstream parked on Cair Paravel Farmstead in Stanardsville, Virginia, has an outdoor clawfoot tub, and guests have access to a saltwater pool and farm-to-table provisions. The farm also rents a fancy yurt and secluded home for up to eight. RV from $150 a night; on Airbnb. Distance from DC: 102 miles.

This article appears in the May 2021 issue. 

Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Top Doctors, and Great Small Towns. She lives in DC.

