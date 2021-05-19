4 Hotels and Resorts Within Driving Distance of DC That Have Opened or Revamped Since Covid Began

Quirk of Fate

Quirk Charlottesville’s timing could not have been worse: The hotel opened in March 2020. The 80-room hotel, blocks from the town’s lively pedestrian mall, features art and even headboards by local artists, plus a rooftop bar with mountain views. Distance from DC: 116 miles.

Naval Architecture

Two Naval Academy graduates are behind 134 Prince, an elegantly refurbished boutique hotel in Annapolis’s historic district. The 1849 building houses five guest suites, with luxe bathrooms and custom furnishings. Distance from DC: 35 miles.

Bay Views in Virginia Beach

The new 295-room Delta Hotels by Marriott Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites has a private beach on the Chesapeake Bay, water-sport rentals, and a bayside pool. Distance from DC: 201 miles.

Grand Hotel

The area’s splashiest unveiling may be yet to come: Keswick Hall, outside Charlottesville, reopens in July after a major redo. The posh hotel already had a Pete Dye golf course and a gorgeous infinity pool; now it’s getting a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant. Distance from DC: 108 miles.

This article appears in the May 2021 issue.

