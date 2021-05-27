9 Fun Food Events Around DC

Still looking to cash in on vaccine deals? Get a free drink from the Lahlou Restaurant Group —behind Lupo Verde (1401 T St., NW), Lupo Verde Osteria (4814 MacArthur Blvd., NW), Lupo Marino (40 Pearl St., SW) and Tunnicliff’s Tavern (222 Seventh St., SE). With proof of vaccination, guests get a drink of their choice on the house.

Remember when President Biden visited Las Gemelas (1280 Fourth St., NE), the new taqueria inside the La Cosecha food hall? The spot would like to remind you with its Biden Bundle—a combo of several tacos and quesadillas—which “unintentionally but serendipitously comes out to a $46 total.”

Pick up a Spring Picnic Pack ($150) or Game Night box from the Yards today, May 27. The Picnic Pack includes a dining guide with insider tips for the ultimate picnic spots, branded wine glasses, a picnic blanket, reusable tote and $150 gift card to your favorite Yards restaurant. Pick it up at Yards Park (355 Water St., SE) from 5 to 8 PM. To snag a Game Night box, spend more than $50 at any Yards restaurant, and then show your receipt at the game night outpost on the Sun Deck to score your free box. That box includes a bag and games like cards, dominoes, puzzles, or checkers.

Starting today, May 27, summery Schnapsicles are back at Stable (1324 H St., NE). The popsicles feature schnapps, fresh fruit purée, and dry white wine. Available all summer, the Schapsicles come in apricot, raspberry and Williams pear varieties as a single popsicle ($8), in a bucket of six ($42) or served inside a glass of sparkling rosé ($14).

Vienna brewpub and coffeehouse Caboose Tavern (520 Mill St., NE, Vienna) is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser through Friday, May 28. For every breakfast that’s purchased, the tavern will donate a stack of pancakes to the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department. Order breakfast from 8 to 11 AM and choose from a pork sausage fried in pancake batter, a fried chicken biscuit, a selection of breakfast bowls, or potato hash.

The Annual Pig Roast BBQ is this Sunday, May 30 at Penn Quarter’s Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St., NW) Located inside the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, the restaurant is serving burgers and “Rice and Rose,” a vodka-and-sake drink inspired by Guns n’ Roses. Weather permitting, there will be a full pig roast and pork sliders on the patio. The event runs from 11 AM to 5 PM, and reservations are required.

Cotton & Reed (1330 Fifth St., NE) is launching three new limited releases on Sunday, May 30: coconut rum, rumbarbaro, and overproof white rum. The party kicks off at noon with Puerto Rican snacks ($2 to $8)—including a chilled seafood salad, yucca-and-plantain fritter, and coconut macaroons—provided by Navy Yard’s La Famosa. The distillers will serve tasting flights, and there will be a choice of four coconut-rum cocktails ($10 to $14).

Fairfax City Restaurant Week runs through Monday, May 31, so you can score deals through the long weekend. Participating restaurants are offering dine-in and take-out options, with $20 three-course menus for lunch and brunch, and $35 menus for dinner. Dinner-for-two and family-style options are also available.

Take advantage of dine-in and take-out specials all weekend long with Memorial Day specials. Choose from several take-home grill kits, brunches, and all-you-can-eat (and drink) spreads.