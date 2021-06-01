Six Great Travel Deals for June

Washington Staycation

Where: Kimpton the George, 15 E St., NW; 202-347-4200.

What’s special: This Kimpton hotel, on Capitol Hill, is close to Union Station, Smithsonian museums, Eastern Market, and other DC attractions. Plus, there is a complimentary evening wine hour.

The deal: The “Monumental Trolley Tour” includes accommodations and two adults passes for the Old Town Trolley. Washingtonian readers also receive a $25 dining credit to on-site Bistro Bis, and daily complimentary valet parking, a $49 value. The package starts at $229 a night. Click here to book.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2021.

Historic Footsteps

Where: The George Washington, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, 103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester, Va.; 540-678-4700.

What’s special: Only 70 miles from DC, this hotel features an indoor pool modeled after a Roman bathhouse, a fitness center and spa, and live entertainment on weekends at the Half Note Lounge. The Georgian Revival-style hotel was built in 1924 and underwent a four-year, $30-million renovation, reopening in 2008. It’s walking distance to the shops and restaurants of the Loudoun Street Pedestrian Mall, as well as historic sites such as George Washington’s Office Museum. Only a short distance away is the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, as well as wineries, breweries, and hiking trails.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Escape, Eat, Explore” package includes overnight accommodations, an in-room welcome amenity from the chef, and a $25 food and beverage credit to on-site George’s Food & Spirits or Half Note Lounge. Washingtonian readers also get admission for two to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, including access to the gardens and walking trails. The museum is showing the exhibit “Norman Rockwell’s America” until August 8 and is also hosting an outdoor sculpture show. Museum tickets are a $30 value. Package rates start at $144. To book, call 540-678-4700.

When: Valid for stays through August 31, 2021.

Hiking in the Blue Ridge

Where: Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure, 112 Mountains Blvd., Lake Lure, NC; 828-694-3000.

What’s special: Located on 3,000 acres in the foothills of western North Carolina, this property is surrounded by nature, including the towering cliffs of the 3,200-foot Rumbling Bald mountain. There are hiking trails along the Blue Ridge Mountains, fishing or a lazy float in the quiet waters of Lake Lure, and golfing on two championship courses. There’s also a fitness center with classes, tennis and pickleball, a children’s water park, and a white sand beach where guests can rent kayaks or canoes or go on a pontoon boat.

The deal: “Summer Escape for Two” is a mid-week special in an Apple Valley Studio with kitchen and washer/dryer. Washingtonian readers get 10 percent off the package and two free glasses of wine during dinner at Legends on the Lake. Package rates start at $130 after discount. To book, click here or call 828-694-3022 and mention this deal.

When: Valid for stays through August 31, 2021.

Key to a Great Vacation

Where: Hawks Cay Resort, 61 Hawks Cay Blvd., Duck Key, Fla.; 305-743-7000.

What’s special: Located on a small, secluded island in the Florida Keys, this 177-room resort between Miami and Key West offers views of clear turquoise water and lush grounds. In addition to hotel rooms, there are 250 two- and three-bedroom townhouse-style villas. Guests have access to tennis, a spa, a fitness center, a kids’ club, bikes, and five pools, plus a lagoon with paddle boarding. There are bike rentals, opportunities to swim with dolphins, and fishing and snorkeling charters. The restaurants specialize in tropical cocktails and fresh seafood—and will even cook a guest’s catch.

The deal: The “Fall into the Keys” deal offers Washingtonian readers an exclusive deal: 20 percent off regular room rates, plus free breakfast for two and a $50 resort credit. To book this offer, click here and use promo code WASH21 or call 855-441-2248. Rates start at $244 a night after the discount.

When: Valid for stays through December 22, 2021.

Mountain High

Where: The Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch, 0130 Daybreak Ridge Rd., Avon CO; 970-748-6200.

What’s special: Natural beauty surrounds the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, a luxurious mountain resort on the side of Beaver Creek Mountain. The rooms offer either scenic views of the Eagle River Valley or mountain, and have Frette linens, marble bathrooms featuring separate showers and oversized soaking tubs, in-room coffee and tea, and custom-designed wooden doors. Some rooms have a fireplace, others have a balcony, and still others offer both. Amenities include a 21,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, year-round outdoor heated pool, tennis courts, Ritz Kids program, and a variety of dining options. The area offers fly fishing on mountain-fed rivers and streams, hiking for all levels with a naturalist, zip lining, biking, whitewater rafting, and championship golf.

The deal: The “Edge of Wild” package includes a $200 resort credit (with a three-night stay) that may be used toward a guided hike, a spa experience, or mountainside dining. Washingtonian readers who mention this deal also will receive two free cocktails. To book, call 888-741-5392.

When: Valid for stays through September 6, 2021.

No Passport Necessary

Where: The Buccaneer Hotel, 5007 Estate, Christiansted, US Virgin Islands; 800-255-3881.

What’s special: Set on 340 spectacular acres, the resort overlooks the Caribbean and Christiansted harbor and is the Caribbean’s longest-running family-operated resort. All rooms feature a private patio or balcony. The oceanfront resort offers three beaches, two pools, an 18-hole golf course, eight tennis courts, a water-sports center, a wellness/spa program (for now, spa treatments are beachfront), a 24-hour fitness center, three restaurants, and a shopping arcade.

The deal: The “Buccaneer Washingtonian Exclusive Deal” includes breakfast and a $150 resort credit with a four-night minimum stay. The package starts at $329 a night for a Great House Ocean View room. To book, call 800-255-3881.

When: Valid for stays through December 19, 2021.