8 Places to Pick Your Own Strawberries in Maryland and Virginia

Baugher’s

Strawberries are ripe at Baugher’s (1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster), in Maryland’s Carroll County. Reservations are not required, and entry is $2 per person. On your way in, grab a 2-quart container ($12), 4-quart container ($20) or 8-quart container ($40) and get picking. Call the pick-your-own hotline at 410-857-0111.

Butler’s Orchard

It’s the sweetest time of year at Butler’s Orchard (22222 Davis Mill Road, Germantown). For $3 per person, make a reservation and wander the strawberry fields to pick your own fruit. Choose a container for the berries, either $6 for a quart or $25 for half a flat. Call Butler’s Orchard at 301-428-0444.

Godfrey’s Farm

Visit Godfrey’s Farm (302 Leager Rd., Sudlersville) in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland for strawberry picking, and check in at the market to pay for your $15 gallon-sized bucket prior to picking. There are no reservations or entry fees. Pro tip: take a walk through the fields to scout out a good bush, and then sit down and pick the reddest berries. Call Godfrey’s Farm at 410-438-3509.

Hollin Farms

At Hollin Farms (1524 Snowden Rd., Delaplane) strawberries cost $4.50 per pound, and containers are supplied. Reservations are not required. Call Hollin Farms at 540-623-8854.

Messick’s Farm Market

Pick your own strawberries at Messick’s Farm Market (6025 Catlett Rd., Bealeton) in Fauquier County. Strawberries cost $4.99 per pound, and there aren’t any reservations or entry fees. Stop in the market for directions. Call Messick’s Farm Market at 540-439-8900.

Shlagel Farms LLC

Have you checked the strawberry report today? Reservations are not required at Shlagel Farms (12850 Shlagel Rd., Waldorf), and staff helps keep guests spaced out in the field. Strawberries are priced by the pound. Containers are available, and you’re welcome to bring your own. If you visit on a weekend, stop by the milkshake trailer. Call Shlagel Farms at 301-645-4554 before 9 PM (it is a home phone number).

Swann Farms

Patch status: “still GOOD” at Swann Farms (7740 Swan Ln., Owings), a self-proclaimed cicada-free zone in Calvert County. Reservations are not required, and guests pre-pay for a $5 quart or $20 gallon-sized bucket before heading out to the fields. Call Swann Farms at 443-770-3510.

Wegmeyer Farms

At Wegmeyer Farms (38299 Hughesville Rd., Hamilton) in Loudoun County, reserve your one-hour slot in the field, and the $26 fee includes your first bucket (roughly five pounds) of self-picked strawberries. Call Wegmeyer Farms at 540-751-1782.