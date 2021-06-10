Nasty Brown Water Flooded Downtown DC Today

There was a water main break in downtown DC earlier today with water reportedly starting to seep into some nearby buildings. A 12-inch pipe from the 1940s broke around the 1200 block of Connecticut Ave. DC Water crews were able to respond quickly and shut off the supply. All southbound lanes of Connecticut Avenue were blocked, as were M Street and and 18th Street, Northwest. Here’s what it looked like—we’ll update this post as we learn more:

