Nasty Brown Water Flooded Downtown DC Today

It was due to a water main break.

Photo from DC Water

There was a water main break in downtown DC earlier today with water reportedly starting to seep into some nearby buildings. A 12-inch pipe from the 1940s broke around the 1200 block of Connecticut Ave. DC Water crews were able to respond quickly and shut off the supply. All southbound lanes of Connecticut Avenue were blocked, as were M Street and and 18th Street, Northwest. Here’s what it looked like—we’ll update this post as we learn more:

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

