Nats Park Returns to Full Capacity—and Relaxes a Bunch of Rules

As Nats stadium returns to full capacity today for its series opener against the San Francisco Giants, Covid safety guidance has been relaxed, bringing back some pre-pandemic protocols.
Here are some of the changes going into effect:
- Single tickets are now available, and fans no longer have to purchase seats in socially-distanced pods.
- Premium club seating and premium areas are reopened.
- Bags smaller than 16″x16″x8″ are permitted.
- The PenFed kids zone playground is reopening.
- The Kids Run the Bases event will return July 18.
- Water fountains and standing room only areas are reopened.
- Tours of the stadium will resume July 1.
- Giveaways will be reinstated.
All of the stadium’s health and safety guidances can be found here.