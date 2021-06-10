Nats Park Returns to Full Capacity—and Relaxes a Bunch of Rules

As Nats stadium returns to full capacity today for its series opener against the San Francisco Giants, Covid safety guidance has been relaxed, bringing back some pre-pandemic protocols.

Here are some of the changes going into effect:

Single tickets are now available, and fans no longer have to purchase seats in socially-distanced pods.

Premium club seating and premium areas are reopened.

Bags smaller than 16″x16″x8″ are permitted.

The PenFed kids zone playground is reopening.

The Kids Run the Bases event will return July 18.

Water fountains and standing room only areas are reopened.

Tours of the stadium will resume July 1.

Giveaways will be reinstated.

All of the stadium’s health and safety guidances can be found here.

