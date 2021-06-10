News & Politics

Nats Park Returns to Full Capacity—and Relaxes a Bunch of Rules

Yes, you can now bring a bag.

Written by
| Published on
Nationals Ballpark last season. Photo by Evy Mages

As Nats stadium returns to full capacity today for its series opener against the San Francisco Giants, Covid safety guidance has been relaxed, bringing back some pre-pandemic protocols.

Here are some of the changes going into effect:

  • Single tickets are now available, and fans no longer have to purchase seats in socially-distanced pods.
  • Premium club seating and premium areas are reopened.
  • Bags smaller than 16″x16″x8″ are permitted.
  • The PenFed kids zone playground is reopening.
  • The Kids Run the Bases event will return July 18.
  • Water fountains and standing room only areas are reopened.
  • Tours of the stadium will resume July 1.
  • Giveaways will be reinstated.

All of the stadium’s health and safety guidances can be found here.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day