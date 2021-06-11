The Nationals Are Giving Free Tickets to People Who Get Vaccinated Outside the Stadium on Tuesday Night

People who get vaccinated outside Nationals Park June 15 will get two tickets to that night’s game, thanks to a Major League Baseball promotion operated in Washington by the team and the DC Department of Health.

And the seats, for a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, aren’t lousy, either: The newly vaccinated can nurse their sore shoulders while sitting close to the action in the 100-level section.

No appointments are necessary. Vaccine hopefuls can walk up to the pop-up clinic at 1st St., SE and Potomac Ave., SE, where the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail tappers off into Nats Park. The team is drafting Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to the plate, offerings shots to people from DC, Maryland, and Virginia from 4 PM to 8 PM.

The complimentary tickets are part of Major League Baseball’s “Vaccinate at the Plate” initiative and yet another collaboration between DC government and local entities promoting vaccinations with free swag. Last month DC Health worked with the Kennedy Center’s beer garden to provide a beer on the house with every jab. Other recent local giveaways, sans government blessing, have included joints of marijuana and Krispy Kreme donuts, although those promotions were open to people who show vaccination cards, not people getting jabs on the spot.

Let’s just hope Tuesday’s vaccination event fares better than Dr. Anthony Fauci’s pitch at last summer’s home opener.

Join the conversation!