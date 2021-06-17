8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Dup0nt Circle’s new indoor mini-golf spot Swingers (1330 19th St., NW) opens Friday, June 18, and inside, there’s a slate of new dining options: Mexican street food eatery Tu Taco; New York-meets-Neapolitan pizza spot Kneadza Pizza; fast-growing bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr; and Lil’ Succotash, a spinoff of Succotash restaurant that serves burgers, sandwiches and wings. Tickets are available for $19-$24, and guests must be 21 to enter.

Friday, June 18, is apparently International Picnic Day, so Jose Andres’s veg-centric Beefsteak is celebrating with a picnic basket. The $40 spread comes with two beefsteak burgers (made with a thick slab of tomato, instead of meat); gazpacho; fruit; a chocolate chip cookie or s’mores Rice Krispie treat; and lavender lemonade. The fast-casual spot near GW is one of several places around DC to grab a picnic basket.

The Fairmont (2401 M St., NW) is hosting a Royal Ascot Garden Party on Friday, June 18. From 11:30 AM until 3 PM. Expect five-course picnic baskets, afternoon tea, Pimm’s cups, Champagne, and gin & tonics, along with pop-up shops (a Leesburg hat shop and Michael Kors). Dress in your royal best for themed photo-ops and to win prizes. There are four ticket options, ranging from $53 per person to $199 for two.

Gelato shop/cafe Dolcezza is launching a Pride-inspired gelato in collaboration with pastry chef (and Bakers Against Racism co-founder) Paola Velez. The colorful treat is made by folding Velez’s rainbow opera cake (layered with passionfruit buttercream and berry ganache) into the shop’s sweet-cream gelato. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Queer Food Foundation. Stop by any Dolcezza location (Bethesda, Fairfax, CityCenterDC, and Dupont Circle) on Friday, June 18 from noon-5 PM for a free scoop.

International fast-casual spot Immigrant Food (1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) is hosting “Social Justice: How do I get Involved?,” a happy hour and speaking event, on Friday, June 18. The evening, held in honor of Immigrant Heritage Month, will highlight ways one can be an advocate for immigrants in everyday life. Representatives from five NGOs will speak, and proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to those NGO partners. Tickets are $10, and the event starts at 6 PM.

First Baptist Church (450 Orchard St., NW, Vienna) is hosting a Juneteenth celebration with live music, Black-owned businesses, food trucks and more. Stop by the party on Saturday, June 19 from 11 AM to 3 PM.

George Washington didn’t hide his affinity for beer. His estate, Mount Vernon (3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon), is hosting a craft beer festival from 6-9 PM on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20. Sample beer from local breweries, and see how suds were brewed back when the first president was alive. The Mount Vernon Inn Food Truck will serve concessions, and there will be an 18th-century ice cream-making demonstration. Tickets are $40 for members and $48 for non-members.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20, and there are a ton of specials around town—including brunch specials, free beer, and grill kits.