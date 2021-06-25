New Balance’s DC-Themed Sneaker Is the Latest Local Shoe We Covet

New Balance recently released a DC-inspired sneaker, which goes for $200 and currently seems to be sold out in our area. That’s no big surprise: DC has a long history with New Balance sneakers, and the area has been credited with helping make the brand cool back in the ’80s. The DC992, as the new shoe is called, was designed by Washington native June Sanders and offers only a subtle visual nod to the city, with a small DC flag on the heel.

This is hardly the first time a sneaker company has paid tribute to DC with a shoe. Here’s a look at a few of our favorites.

Bucketfeet ‘7’ Sneaker

The US-based footwear company Bucketfeet, which has a DC location in Shaw, partnered with DC artist MasPaz on a pair of slip-on shoes called 7’s. The footwear was released in December 2016 and featured DC’s flag stripes, the Washington Monument, and chicken wings with mumbo sauce. Only 240 pairs of the $65 shoe were ever made, so good luck scoring a pair.

Vans Call Your Mother Shoe

Last year, Vans partnered with Call Your Mother as part of its national effort to support small businesses during the pandemic. The shoe has pink landline phones and features the restaurant’s colors. They were priced at $90 and most of the proceeds went to CYM’s employee fund.

Vans Black Cat Shoe

More recently, Vans teamed with the Black Cat in connection with the same program. The music venue said it would use the funds to pay staff and produce virtual concerts. The $90 black-and-red shoes feature tiny Black Cat logos, and it looks like they are still available.

Cherry Blossom Air Jordans

In March, Washington Wizards player Rui Hachimura debuted Cherry Blossom Air Jordan XXXV PE’s during a Sunday night game, highlighting his Japanese heritage and DC’s famed flora. The shoes—mint green with pink and white cherry blossoms all over—couldn’t be purchased by the public, much to the frustration of Washingtonians who coveted the striking footwear.