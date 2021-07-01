July 2021: Would You Like To Take A Shot, Mr. Hogan?

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

Natasha Cloud Is the WNBA’s New (Unofficial) Minister of Social Justice

Mike Wise goes behind the scenes of her turbulent year navigating court crises, a political rift within her own family, and her new role as spiritual leader of the Mystics team. By Mike Wise.

The Long, Surprising, and Not Totally Nerdy History of the Political Cocktail

Fauci Pouchys may feel new, but politically infused tippling dates to the nation’s early days. By Jessica Sidman.

The Anti-Trump Republican In Chief?

Larry Hogan is remarkably popular in deep-blue Maryland. And thanks to his disdain for Donald Trump, he gets cast as a moderate in the press. What’s next for him? By Luke Mullins.

Summer Fun

Where to find a cool pool, share a gourmet picnic, rent a boat on the Potomac­—and have the best post-pandemic summer ever. Edited by Sherri Dalphonse.

Washington’s 100 Best Real Estate Agents

The best in the business, according to clients and other agents. Plus—the agents who sold the most in 2020. By Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Distance Governing: Biden is letting federal employees WFH—what will it mean for Washington? By Jane Recker.

Julia Child’s Old Home Gets New Life: A new life for Julia Child’s Georgetown home. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Our Next Mayor?: Left-field candidates for DC’s next mayor. By Damare Baker.

Making A Splash: A museum devoted entirely to mermaids. By Baylor Spears.

Big Picture: A striking shot of the University of Maryland’s graduation. By Maya Pottiger.

IQ

Interview: Kaywin Feldman, head of the re­opened National Gallery of Art on its new look and a controversial decision. By Rob Brunner.

The Washingtonologist: Our Beltway know-it-all solves your capital-city conundrums. By Washingtonian Staff.

Culture: In defense of small talk. By Michael Schaffer.

Women in Journalism Awards: This year’s winners have led the industry in their political and social-justice coverage. By Jane Recker.

LIFE, HEALTH, & TRAVEL

En Plein Air: Not ready to go inside a museum? Try one of these sculpture gardens. By Rosa Cartagena.

The “Meat-Allergy Tick”: The lone star tick can make you allergic to meat. And it’s here. By Grace Cutler.

Ask An Expert: The luggage a spine surgeon uses. By Sherri Dalphonse.

TASTE

Washingtonian’s Guide to Food Halls: What to know about the booming chef-driven food-hall scene. By Ann Limpert and Anna Spiegel.

The Summer of Fish Sandwiches: The local favorite is popping up in more restaurants. Here are six we love. By Ann Limpert.

HOME

Cheers!: Now that we can entertain again, here’s how to up­grade your bar cart. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Reporter Ashley Parker on what waitressing taught her about journalism. As told to Jessica Sidman.