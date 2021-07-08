Grab Your Broom and Magic Wand: Quidditch Is Back in DC

Fans of the wizarding world of Harry Potter need not book a ticket to Hogwarts to catch some quidditch action. After a year-long hiatus during the pandemic, DC’s quidditch team the Washington Admirals will play their season opener Saturday, July 10 at the Fields at RFK Campus.

You may be wondering: is there any magic involved? Alas, no—only the magic of muggle sportsmanship. Game play is based on rules pulled from the pages of Harry Potter, with some minor changes: soaring brooms are replaced with PVC pipes and the speedy golden snitch is a tennis ball stuffed into a sock.

Facing off against the New York Titans, the Admirals will play three ticketed games on Saturday starting at 5 PM. The mixed-gender team is a member of Major League Quidditch, an organization that boasts quidditch squads across North America. This year’s league championship will even take place in Howard County—no trip to Platform Nine and Three-Quarters required.

The Fields at RFK Campus, Field 1A, 401 Oklahoma Ave., NE.

