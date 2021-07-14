The Red Line Will Be Even More Difficult This Summer

If you depend on the Red Line, prepare for some disruption this summer. Construction that’s part of Metro’s Tunnel Ventilation Pilot Project, which is designed to upgrade fire safety between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park, will begin this Saturday, July 17, and continue through Sunday, August 29.

During this time, there will be trains operating every 18 minutes between Shady Grove and Glenmont, with continuous single-tracking between Dupont Circle and Van Ness, according to WMATA. Additional trains that operate every 9 minutes will run weekdays until 7 PM between Glenmont and Farragut North.

Two shutdowns will also occur at Woodley Park and Cleveland Park stations the weekends of August 7-8 and August 28-29. On those weekends, Red Line trains will be available between the Shady Grove and Van Ness stops and the Dupont Circle and Glenmont stops. Shuttle buses will bridge the gap between the closed stations, taking riders between Dupont Circle and Van Ness.

The planned ventilation project will build infrastructure for smoke evacuation fans in the event of smoke or fire emergencies. The project may require additional shutdowns and single tracking in 2022.