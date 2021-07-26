DC’s Big Restaurant Industry Awards Take on a Pandemic Twist With No Best New Restaurant or Chef of the Year

For the first time this year, DC’s big restaurant industry awards are open to all—not just members of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. The change, just for 2021, will help make the annual RAMMY Awards more representative of the dining scene as a whole while bringing a spotlight to local favorites and talent that are typically ignored.

“This is not a year and winners and losers. It’s a year of, oh my God, can we all be together and celebrate?,” RAMW President Kathy Hollinger recently told Washingtonian. “People have just done remarkable things, so it’s finding away to recognize a whole bunch of people.”

That said, there are actually winners and losers, though the award categories have changed to be more pandemic-minded this year. Instead of declaring the best new restaurant or rising culinary star, the RAMMYS’s anonymous panel of food writers and other industry professionals will recognize the “most innovative to-go packaging” and “most impressive pivot to provisions or market.”

Publicly voted categories also have a Covid twist, including coolest cocktails to-go, best pandemic patio scene, and outstanding ghost kitchen or pop-up. Voting will go live from Aug. 2 through Sept. 2.

RAMW has also doubled the number of nominees in each category to a total of 10, so there are even more new faces than usual. Thanks to this year’s more inclusive rules, the team behind Komi is being recognized at the RAMMYS for the first time ever for their Greek-inspired vegetarian carryout Happy Gyro, a nominee for outstanding ghost kitchen/pop-up. Meanwhile, small non-restaurant operations like Saund and Snyder, which began delivering luxe chirashi boxes at the start of the pandemic, are also getting some attention (in the category of “formal fine dining in a box”).

After presenting awards virtually last year, RAMW will hold its gala in-person again on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Here’s the full list of finalists:

Formal Fine Dining in a Box

Brasserie Liberté

Bresca

Chloe

Cranes

Fiola

Mintwood Place

Rasika

Rooster and Owl

Saund and Snyder

The Dabney

Most Innovative To-Go Packaging Game

Daikaya

Jaleo

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak, and Stone Crab

Julii

Oyster Oyster

Rose’s Luxury/Rose’s At Home

Stable DC

Sushi Taro

Sushiko

The Duck & The Peach

Outstanding Covid-Safe Redesign (Indoors or Outdoors)

Ben’s Chili Bowl

Clarity

Clyde’s Restaurant Group

Equinox Restaurant

Fiola Mare

Glover Park Grill

HalfSmoke

Maydan

St. Anselm

The Park at 14th

Most Impressive Pivot to Provisions or Market

ANXO Cidery

Bar Charley, El Chucho, and Little Coco’s

Coconut Club

Founding Farmers

Hank’s Oyster Bar/Current Catch

Neighborhood Restaurant Group

Officina

Seoulspice

Thamee

Walters Sports Bar

Good Neighbor Award

Individual Honors:

Erik Bruner-Yang, Power of 10 Initiative

Willa Pelini, Paola Velez, and Rob Rubba, Bakers Against Racism

Anna Valero, Hook Hall Helps

Mark Bucher and Medium Rare, Feed The Fridge

Danny Lee, Support of Immigrant and AAPI Community

Kevin Tien and Tim Ma, Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate – DC

Jon Krinn, Chefs Feeding Northern VA, Taste of DC in VA

David Guas, Bayou Bakery Soup Kitchen, BEAN-EFIT

Micheline Mendelsohn and Spike Mendelsohn. National Guard Inauguration Program, and More

Edward Lee, The LEE Initiative

Company/Organization Honors:

Coconut Club

Immigrant Food

Keany Produce & Gourmet

KNEAD Hospitality + Design

Little Sesame

Peruvian Brothers

Pizzeria Paradiso

RASA

Saval Foodservice

World Central Kitchen

Managers of the Year

Otgontuya Davaasuren, All Set Restaurant & Bar Khawla Gasmi, Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar, & Eatery

Autumn Harriger, Destination Unknown Restaurants/Espita Jordan Lee, Thamee Restaurant

Tylyn Mallon, Right Proper Brewing Company Brian McGahey, Modena Restaurant

Gilbert Mejia, Nobu DC Robert Micheli, Dirty Habit

Daurio Passaia, Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse Karina Wilkey, Sunnyside Restaurant Group

Employees of the Year

Gabriela Araujo, Bresca

Ruben Avila, PassionFish Reston

Freddy Bastidas, Blue Duck Tavern

Adrian Godinez, RPM Italian

Rosa Martinez, Alta Strada & Nama

Mileyda Montezuma, Immigrant Food

Fredy Nataren, Tryst Trading Co.

Celina Nava, Estadio

Alicia Ramos, Convivial

Maria Serrano, Sababa

Publicly Voted Categories:

Outstanding Ghost Kitchen or Pop-Up Concept

Ama Ami “homakase”

DC Ghostburger

Denizen’s Brewing Co., Sunday Gravy

Fat Choi Hot Pot

Ghostline/Social Beast

Happy Gyro

Little Sesame @ Sugar Fox

June

Shababi

The Red Hen – French Hen

Coolest Cocktails and Beverages To-Go

Astoria

Barmini

Cactus Cantina

Capo Delicatessen

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Napoli Pasta Bar

Serenata

Service Bar

Seven Reasons

Tiger Fork

Standout Family Meal Packages To-Go

Albi

Cork Wine Bar & Market

Liberty Tavern

Muchas Gracias

Oohh’s & Aahh’s

Pennyroyal Station

Ristorante i Ricchi

Taco Bamba

Thompson Italian

Unconventional Diner

Prime Pandemic Patio Scene

Caboose Brewing Co.

Hi-Lawn

Hook Hall

La Famosa

Lauriol Plaza

Le Diplomate

Lulu’s Winegarden

Mercy Me

The Salt Line

Technology Trailblazers

DC To Go-Go

Ensemble

GoTab

Great American Restaurants

Rumi’s Kitchen

Silver Diner

Stellina Pizzeria

The Roost

Think Food Group

TTT

Splendid Holidays at Home Offerings

Centrolina

Chef Geoff’s

Ellē

Et Voila!

JACKIE

Kinship

Lebanese Taverna

Punjab Grill

Ridgewells Catering

Royal

Festive Foodie Experiences

Baker’s Daughter, CSA Box Cooking Classes

Carlie Steiner, Various Virtual Classes

Catoctin Creek, The Art of the Cocktail

Eric Adjepong, Cooking with Eric

Eva Kronenburg, YouTube Cooking Series

Louise Salas and Gina Chersevani, Designated Drinker Show

Kwame Onwuachi, Eat Clean While Quarantined

Mess Hall DC, Some Disassembly Required

Sticky Fingers, Virtual Baking Classes

Xiquet, Cooking with Chef Danny Lledó

Hottest New Sandwich Spot

AmperSandwich

Bun Papa

Compliments Only

Fedwich

Fight Club

Itty Bitty Sandwich City

Queen Mother’s

Roaming Rooster

Sandi Buns

Your Only Friend

Stellar Brunches at Home

All Purpose – Navy Yard

Call Your Mother

Convivial

Duke’s Grocery

Farmers Fishers Bakers

Feast

I Egg You

KitchenCray

Seasons

The Fainting Goat

The 2021 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award will be given to Glory Days Grill (25 years), La Chaumiere (45 years), Peacock Cafe (30 years), Pizzeria Paradiso (30 years), and Ristorante Piccolo (35 years)—”dining staples celebrating a significant number of years serving locals and visitors in Metropolitan Washington.”

Join the conversation!