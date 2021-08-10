For When Face Masks Come Back Off, Here Are Four Lipsticks to Put a Smile on Your Face

Lip Service

Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm, $35 at Bloomingdale’s.

Lipstick can dry out lips—especially those not used to wearing anything. This formula not only drenches lips in color (shown here in “Berry”) but hydrates as well.

First Blush

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick in “Diamonds,” $34 at Bloomingdale’s.

If the idea of wearing bold color again feels jarring, start with something subtle like this blush nude, which can go from day to night.

Bold Stroke

Manasi 7 All Over Colour in “Fuchsine,” $57 at Take Care.

Fuchsia was all over fall fashion runways—and is perhaps just the shade to perk up lips for yet another Zoom call or an IRL party.

Plump It Up

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath, $35 at Bloomingdale’s.

Looking to amp up the vol­ume now that everyone can see your face? This tinted lip gloss (shown in “Pillow Talk”), creates fuller-looking lips.

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

