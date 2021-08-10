Six Hairstyling Tips to Get Out the Door Faster in the Morning

If You Like Beachy Waves

Sleep with your hair in a loose braid, says Amie Decker of Amie Decker Beauty. In the morning, all you have to do is untie the braid, run your fingers through the waves, and add dry shampoo to the roots for some volume.

Try: Moroccanoil dry shampoo, $26

If You Like Braids

Braids are an easy way to create body, but you don’t have to let them down in the morning, says Serena Hampton Yates of Tress Art. A single braid, a halo braid, or two down the back, done at night, make for an out-the-door style.

Try: Sebastian’s Potion 9 Style Cream, $18.95

If You Have Bangs

“Styling the bangs is the fastest way to create a polished look,” says stylist Remona Soleimani. “If you don’t have time to fully wash the hair, pull it back in a ponytail, wash the bang area in the sink, and blow-dry.”

Try: Kevin Murphy Fresh Dry Cleaning Spray, $29.99

If You Like Messy Buns

Ismail Tekin of George Salon at the Four Seasons in Georgetown recommends blow-drying the front pieces of hair that frame the face so they look polished, then adding texturizing spray to the rest before tossing it into the bun.

Try: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $48

If You Want a Sleek Look

“Put a taming balm or smoothing cream in your hair right after the shower and slick it back into a high ponytail or bun, says Monte Durham of Salon Monte in Old Town. “If you’re running late and need a quick fix, you can run [balm] through dry hair to smooth out frizz.”

Try: Monte Taming Balm, $34

If You’re Having a Bad-Hair Day

Don’t throw out those headbands and barrettes just yet. The added benefit of a cute hair accessory is that people will focus on that instead of unruly tresses, says Serena Hampton Yates.

Try: Anything from Zara, like these rubberized hair clips, $17.90 for three.

Photographs courtesy of retailers.

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

