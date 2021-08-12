9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Summer Restaurant Week is running through Sunday, August 15. Area restaurants are offering special menus for dine-in and to-go: $22 for lunch/brunch, and $35 and $55 dinner. Check out our picks for new places, brunch and al fresco dining.

Taco Bamba, Victor Albisu’s mini-chain of suburban taquerias, is now offering happy hour Monday through Friday. From 4 to 6 PM, sip on $5 draft beers, micheladas, sangrias, and margaritas. The weekly specials are available at the Ballston (4000 Wilson Blvd.), Fairfax (10629 Braddock Rd.), Rockville (1627 Rockville Pike), Springfield (6691-A Backlick Rd.) and Vienna (164 Maple Ave. W.) locations.

Learn how to make black and white cookies at a virtual cooking class via Sixth & I tonight, August 12. Sonny’s Pizza baker Hannah Wolfman-Arent will demonstrate how to make the chocolate-and-vanilla-frosted cookies starting at 7 PM. The class costs $30.

Get in the Oktoberfest spirit early with Festbier, the newest seasonal release from Atlas Brew Works. The lager features a blend of German and American hops. There will be release parties all month long, beginning with one tonight, August 12 from 5 to 8 PM at Metrobar (640 Rhode Island Ave., NE).

It’s the final weekend of After Hours at the Station (6621-B Baltimore Ave., Riverdale Park). Head over to Riverdale Park on Friday, August 13 for food, dancing, mini-golf, Jenga, a scavenger hunt, and more games. The event runs from 6 to 9 PM and is free.

Take in dinner and a show this weekend at Crazy Aunt Helen’s (713 Eighth St., SE). Drag star Sherry Vine will host four shows between Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14. The dinner and 9 PM show tickets cost $20, with a $30 minimum at the tables; or $10 for a standing room ticket with a $20 minimum. A late show begins at 10:45 PM— seated tickets are $20 with a $20 minimum, and standing tickets are $10 with a $20 minimum. Book your reservation on Tock.

Mount Pleasant cookbook shop Bold Fork Books (3064 Mount Pleasant St., NW) is hosting a pop-up market on Saturday, August 14. Stop by between 11 AM and 2 PM for wine and cheese, discounted cookbooks, house plants, bouquets and vintage books.

German-themed NoMa beer garden Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) is hosting its first annual SausageFest this weekend. The two-day event features a variety of sausages and sides from DoWGhaus, and more snacks from burger shop Swizzler and La Buena Empanada. Sip on local brews from Victory Brewing Company, Right Proper, Devil’s Backbone and City State. Both days include lineups of live music, and pups are invited for a Yappy Hour from noon to 3 PM on Sunday. Stick around from 4 to 7 PM on Sunday for Kiki Drag Bingo. SausageFest runs from noon to 11 PM on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15.

Summer isn’t over yet! Head over to Lane Social Club (1408 Okie St., NE) on Sunday, Aug. 15 for an outdoor block party. The Ivy City playspace event features mini family photoshoot sessions, a bunch of games, and treats from Ice Cream Jubilee. Two-hour time slots start at 10 AM and noon. Members can party for free, and non-member tickets are $20 per child.