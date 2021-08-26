9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Want a free drink? The Lahlou Restaurant Group is offering a free cocktail to anyone who shows proof of their Covid vaccination (a photo of your vaccine card is fine). Visit Lupo Pizzeria (1908 14th St., NW); Lupo Verde (1401 T St., NW); Lupe Verde Osteria (4814 Macarthur Blvd., NW); Lupo Marino (40 Pearl St., SW); and Tunnicliff’s Tavern (222 Seventh St., SE).

Relax at Summer House with happy hour, live music, a food truck, games and giveaways. This week, DJ Farrah Flosscett will be in attendance, and guests can grab dinner from the From Scratch food truck. Purchase a $20 to-go ticket and get a retro igloo cooler filled with goodies and a food truck voucher. Stop by Gateway Green Park (101 12th St., South Arlington) tonight, August 26, from 5-7 PM to take part in the festivities.

Join a summer soiree tonight, August 26. The evening includes a DIY flower crown station, back-to-school kits, and other crafts and games. Held at Common Good City Farm (300 V St., NW), you can tour the farm, munch on grilled vegetables and summer dishes, and build your own ice cream sundae. The soiree runs from 6 to 8 PM.

Foxtrot is hosting a latte art throwdown. Baristas will compete in a bracket-style challenge, showing off their skills with art, milk alternatives, and matcha. The winning barista will receive $200. The event is free, and there will be complimentary scoops of Big Riff Coffee ice cream. The competition is today, August 26 from 7 to 9 PM at the Georgetown location of the market (1267 Wisconsin Ave., NW).

National Dog Day is today, August 26. Plenty of places across the DMV are celebrating with various events, like a Pet Gala, photo opps, and drink specials.

Summer is almost over, but there’s still time for a barbecue! Head to Pinstripes (1064 Wisconsin Ave., NW) in Georgetown on Friday, August 27 for an all-you-can-eat (and drink) backyard grill feast dinner. The menu features pesto chicken, ribs, mini cheeseburgers, mac’ and cheese, garden salad, watermelon, cookies, and brownies. There will also be beer selections from a local brewery. The cookout runs from 5 to 9 PM, and tickets are $40.

Dupont Circle Tex-Mex spot Mi Casa (1647 20th St., NW) is launching its brunch menu on Saturday, August 28. It’ll feature takes on classic breakfast burritos and quesadillas, and brunch cocktails include pitchers, frozen drinks, and coffee-liqueur/tequila cocktails. Brunch hours are 11 AM to 3 PM on Saturdays and 10 AM to 3 PM on Sundays.

There are still a few days left to dine on specials from Alexandria Restaurant Week. Through Sunday, August 29, choose from more than 70 restaurants that are offering a $49 in-person or to-go dinner for two; most have a $25 option for solo diners.

Exiles Bar (1610 U St., NW) is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend with $5 shots of Jameson. On Sunday, August 29, the bar is hosting a fundraiser for Afghan refugees in partnership with Lutheran Social Services. A $20 donation, either in cash or through Venmo, gets you two beers and giveaways. Stop by the large patio from 3 to 9 PM to support the campaign.