7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Join the Feeder’s Advisory—a cookbook-focused book club—for a discussion about former Gourmet editor Ruth Reichl’s memoir My Kitchen Year: 136 Recipes That Saved My Life. The free event is at Northeast Neighborhood Library (330 Seventh St., NE) tonight, September 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM.

Leesburg shop Wild Wood Pizza (1600 Village Market Blvd., SE, Suite 120, Leesburg) is hosting two pizza-making classes this weekend. The $25 adults-only class, which comes with wine and beer pairings, is tonight, September 2, at 6 PM. A $15 family-friendly class is on Saturday, September 4, at noon, and $10 DIY pizza kits will be available to take home.

Four DC chefs are serving up $14 specialty sandwiches to benefit Afghan refugees. From today, September 2 through Sunday, September 5, stop by Wharf hoagie shop Grazie Grazie (85 District Sq., SW) to try one of the Belly Full pop-up’s options. The sandwiches—created by chefs at Albi, Bammy’s, Chiko, and Grazie Grazie—are available on a rotating basis. Tonight’s offering, from Albi’s Michael Rafidi, features smoked lamb and feta on a seeded roll.

Taco Bamba’s new “bar crawl” begins today, September 2. While it’s not exactly a true bar crawl—you stay put—each Thursday of the month, one of the restaurant’s bar locations will release a unique $11 cocktail in a collectible glass. It kicks off at the Fairfax taqueria (10629 Braddock Rd., Suite B-8, Fairfax) with For The Children, a frozen drink made with mezcal, rum, pineapple, lime, simple syrup, and Campari floater.

Columbia Heights Filipino spot Bad Saint (3226 11th St., NW) is celebrating its sixth anniversary this weekend with a late-night menu. On Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4, feast on grilled items like pork belly, chicken skewers, and local oysters, and have some boozy (or non-boozy) watermelon. The birthday menu—only for dine-in service—is available from 9 to 11 PM.

Bark Social (935 Prose St., North Bethesda) is hosting a dog-friendly drag brunch on Saturday, September 4. The event is hosted by Vagenesis, featuring DJ Frank J, Catherine Della Notte, Desire Dik, Nadia Cole, Siréne Noir and Tiffany D. Carter. Brunch runs from 11 AM to 2 PM, and tickets are $20.

Labor Day is Monday, September 6, and there are a ton of specials around DC. Whether you’re looking for a boozy brunch or a take-home DIY kit, we’ve got you covered.