E Street Cinema Is Among the Latest DC Movie Theaters Finally Reopening

Landmark's Atlantic Plumbing and Bethesda Row Cinema are also back.

The Landmark E Street screens indie movies, documentaries, and cult classics. Photograph courtesy of Landmark Theatres.

Washingtonians now have more options to watch films on the big screen as more and more movie theaters reopen. E Street Cinema, which specializes in first-run independent and foreign language films, documentaries, and cult classics, will reopen on Friday, September 10. It’s the last of Landmark Theatres’ three DC-area locations to reopen after pandemic closures in the spring of 2020. Landmark will announce more details about the E Street reopening next week.

Movie theaters in the District were allowed to fully reopen without capacity restrictions in June, but Landmark waited until recently to open their venues. Bethesda Row Cinema opened in early August, followed by Atlantic Plumbing Cinema in Shaw, which returned last week. Bonus: tickets at both theaters are only $7 on Tuesdays.

All of Landmark’s theaters are operating at full capacity. Guests must wear a mask unless they are actively eating or drinking.

