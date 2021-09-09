5 DC Area Events That Will Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

About 20 years since 9/11 This article is part of Washingtonian’s 20th anniversary coverage of 9/11. We talked to an Army chaplain who blessed bodies at the wreckage site about how he has coped in the years since the attacks, we reflected on how the fortification of DC after Sept. 11 changed our town, and we looked at the political legacies of 9/11, including which political careers were born of the tragedy. Read more here. More from 20 years since 9/11



This weekend, a handful of events around the city will honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on New York, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Prince William County 9/11 Remembrance Service

5 County Complex Ct., Woodbridge

The Prince William County’s September 11 Memorial Fountain hosts this public memorial service, which will pay tribute to the 22 Prince William County residents that died in the attacks. Friday, September 10, 9:30 AM

National Symphony Orchestra Concert of Remembrance

Kennedy Center Concert Hall, 2700 F St., NW

The NSO will perform at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in honor of both the 9/11 anniversary and those who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic. Gianandrea Noseda leads the program, and guests include Colin Powell, opera singer Isabel Leonard, and the United States Marine Band. Friday, September 10, 7:30 PM.

National Museum of the United States Army Virtual Exhibit

This virtual exhibit is live now on the NMUSA’s website, and viewers can read the stories of soldiers affected by 9/11. The site, created through a Google Arts & Culture partnership, contains photos, oral interviews, and more.

9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial

1100 Clark Rd., Fort Meade

60 different communities nationwide are taking part in this event, where a “9/11 Flag of Honor” will be raised and victims’ names will be read. It’s happening at multiple locations in Virginia; the location closest to DC is Meade Senior High School in Fort Meade, Maryland. Saturday, September 11, 8:15 AM to 9:45 AM.

Arlington Police/Fire/Sheriff 9-11 Memorial 5K

Starting Location: DoubleTree Hotel, 300 Army Navy Dr., Arlington

This race’s goal is to raise one million dollars to go toward the Pentagon Memorial Fund. In-person tickets are sold-out, but you can still enter virtually. Saturday, September 11, 6 PM.