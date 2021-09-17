6 Things You Can Do in DC This Weekend That Have Nothing to Do With the Far-Right Rally

In a city still reeling from the January 6 riots, the far-right “#JusticeforJ6″ protest planned at the Capitol this Saturday is understandably getting a lot of attention leading up to this weekend. But there are many other (positive! fun!) events happening around the District, too. Here’s what we recommend.

Check out the Hirshhorn Museum’s incredible new exterior.

Starting Saturday, the Hirshhorn will be draped in a huge pastel painting, Draw the Curtain, by Swiss artist Nicolas Party. The 829-foot mural will be on display through spring 2022 while the museum undergoes renovations.

Roller skate at a pop-up rink.

DowntownDC on Wheels, a pop-up roller rink, is taking over a city block in Penn Quarter this weekend. Rolloway Productions will be on hand to offer skating lessons. The free event will feature performances, movie screenings with silent disco headphones, and snacks from Shake Shack. Skates will be provided on a first come, first serve basis (so bring your own if you have them). Registration is required.

Spend the day at the H Street Festival.



Spanning 11 blocks of H Street, NE and featuring more than 200 local businesses and community organizations, Saturday’s H Street Festival is the place to be for tons of live performances and food. Enjoy craft cocktails and hookah at the Dear Summer Block Party or snag some delicious Jamaican-Mexican food from Jerk At Nite.

Indulge in the seemingly endless Oktoberfest beer specials

Oktoberfest in Munich may be cancelled this year, but several beer gardens and breweries in the District are holding celebrations this weekend. Head to Ivy City for the neighborhood’s first ever Oktoberfest party, featuring bratwurst from Gravitas and beers from Other Half Brewing, Halfway Crooks, Silver Branch, and more. In Columbia Heights, the Midlands beer garden is celebrating Oktoberfest for the next couple of weeks, serving German flights with warm pretzels and brats. Looking for more? Check out our list of Oktoberfest events happening throughout the month.

Dance your heart out at the Kennedy Center’s National Dance Day celebration

The Kennedy Center’s National Dance Day will be filled with DJ sets, dance performances, and opportunities to learn some new moves, from Latin and hiphop to Afrobeat and contemporary. American Dance Movement will even teach you a flash mob routine to Ariana Grande and Zedd’s hit song “Break Free.”

Cheer on the Nationals against the Colorado Rockies

This weekend’s forecast is looking like perfect baseball weather, and there are still tons of seats left for Saturday’s game against the Rockies. Tickets are as low as $13.

