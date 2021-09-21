There’s Been a New Zebra Sighting in Maryland

A former White House official has reported a fresh sighting of one of the five zebras that recently escaped from a suburban Maryland farm.

Joshua DuBois, who ran the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships during the Obama administration, posted a video of the black-and-white-striped mammal to his Twitter account Sunday. “That’s it,” DuBois said on Twitter, via The Post, “We saw wild zebras in PG County.”

-Today August (6) asks me to go fishing before sunset. On the way home he calmly says “dad I saw the zebras”

-Something tells me he actually thinks he saw them. So I do a U on Croom Road, pull into some guy’s driveway and…BAM. WILD MARYLAND ZEBRAS 🤣 🦓 🦓 @fox5dc @Robert7News pic.twitter.com/uISFfuPOpS — Joshua DuBois (@joshuadubois) September 20, 2021

DuBois said on Twitter that he captured the footage Sunday on his way home from fishing with his six-year-old son. The sighting occurred one day after DuBois’s wife had taken all three of their children on a “zebra hunting” expedition that failed to yield any encounters.

“Shout out to my wife for zebra hunting,” DuBois wrote. “I feel like that played some role in this – created good zebra vibes.”

As Washingtonian has reported, the five zebras got loose from a farm near Upper Marlboro, Md. on August 31. They have been living on their own in Prince George’s County since then. If you encounter one of these—or any other—zebras, do not approach them, as they may bite. Instead, contact animal control authorities in Prince George’s County.

