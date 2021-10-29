The Maryland Zebras Are Officially the Hottest Halloween Costume of 2021

Step aside, Sexy Vaccine: there’s a new “it” Halloween costume running wild around DC. The escaped Maryland zebras are already emerging as this year’s go-to group costume, despite the story’s tragic turn. Party animals are paying homage to the dazzle with black-and-white striped fits, zebra ears, and an indomitable spirit. Take a look at some of the renditions:

If the real PG zebras could see this, I know they’d be proud (via @urbankate) @MarylandZebra pic.twitter.com/kAKkqG3D5M — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) October 28, 2021

🚨 The the DMV zebras are on the loose at the Senate pic.twitter.com/sDSc2XUGkw — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 27, 2021

Over the weekend my colleague ⁦@allyschweitzer⁩ was lucky enough to spot one of the Prince George’s County zebras. This one in particular has gone full Maryland. pic.twitter.com/wY36Nf5lFn — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) October 28, 2021

Your Biergarten Haus Trivia Night favorite costumes of 2021: 1. Mystique

2. Professor Trelawney

3. The Escaped Zebras Happy Halloween, y’all! See you for trivia every Tuesday night at at 8PM Biergarten Haus.#dctrivia #dmvtrivia #halloween #hstreet #trivia pic.twitter.com/yWzxJvo4mp — Jean Cornell (@jeancornelldc) October 27, 2021

I spotted one of the lost zebras at the DC High Heel race. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/q6Tcxe6gcw — Shayna Estulin (@ShaynaEstulin) October 27, 2021

