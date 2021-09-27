News & Politics

HBO’s “White House Plumbers” Series Films in Downtown DC

'70s-era cars littered the streets and a Nixon campaign headquarters was recreated

Written by
| Published on
The outside of a Peet's Coffee at 17th and Pennsylvania streets, in Northwest DC, on September 26, 2021, gets a 1970's remake for the filming of "White House Plumbers." Photo courtesy of Brian Noyes.

Many walking near the White House Friday noticed an incongruous sign at 17th and Penn: “President Nixon campaign headquarters.”

Related
How Does Egil “Bud” Krogh Feel About His Memoir Becoming an HBO Show?
Turns out HBO’s White House Plumbers docuseries—which follows the story of the Nixon cronies behind Watergate—is filming in town and turned a portion of DC around the Eisenhower Executive Office Building into a recreation of 1972. Here’s what some people have seen over the past few days.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day