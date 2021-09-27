The Washington Capitals Have a New Team Puppy

Earlier today, the Washington Capitals introduced the world to the team’s new puppy: a nine-week-old chocolate Lab named Biscuit. The team is partnering with America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit that raises service dogs for first-responders and veterans with disabilities, to train Biscuit.

THERE’S A NEW PUP IN TOWN! i’m Biscuit the official pup of the @Capitals ! just like your old frend Captain, i’ll be training to be a service dog for @americasvetdogs. i like playing with pucks (biscuits) and sticks and can't wait to meet u all !!! pic.twitter.com/oI4VaMgoob — Biscuit (@CapsPup) September 27, 2021

Biscuit was born on July 23 (he’s a Leo!) and will be with the team for the next 14 to 16 months for his puppy training. After that, he’ll return to Smithtown, New York, for his training to be a formal service dog. Biscuit is the team’s second pup through America VetDog—their previous furry friend Captain was placed with a retired Marine Corps sergeant earlier this year.

You can follow Biscuit on Twitter (@CapsPup) as he grows up to be the best boy ever, and to watch him kiss all your favorite Caps players.

PHOTOS: The @Capitals announced today the organization has partnered again with @AmericasVetDogs, a New York based non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, to train future service dog ‘Biscuit.’ Read more: https://t.co/Co6tlkgOs0 pic.twitter.com/KLTIoa4Xjr — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 27, 2021

im here and im perfect https://t.co/Unpkxp44wn — Biscuit (@CapsPup) September 27, 2021