The Washington Capitals Have a New Team Puppy

Biscuit is a nine-week-old chocolate Lab and he's adorable.

Biscuit, the Washington Capitals' new team puppy. Photograph by Jess Rapfogel.

Earlier today, the Washington Capitals introduced the world to the team’s new puppy: a nine-week-old chocolate Lab named Biscuit. The team is partnering with America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit that raises service dogs for first-responders and veterans with disabilities, to train Biscuit. 

Biscuit was born on July 23 (he’s a Leo!) and will be with the team for the next 14 to 16 months for his puppy training. After that, he’ll return to Smithtown, New York, for his training to be a formal service dog. Biscuit is the team’s second pup through America VetDog—their previous furry friend Captain was placed with a retired Marine Corps sergeant earlier this year. 

You can follow Biscuit on Twitter (@CapsPup) as he grows up to be the best boy ever, and to watch him kiss all your favorite Caps players. 

 

