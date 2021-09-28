October 2021: Renovating in Washington

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

FEATURES

Washington’s Most Powerful Women 2021

Our 2021 list of the region’s 150-plus most influential women, shaping everything from the arts to the economy. By Jane Recker.

The Vegan Food Wars of DC

A new crew of chefs and entrepreneurs have turned Washington into a hub of meat-free fare. Now if only they all agreed about what vegan food should be. By Nancy Scola.

Meet the TikTok Stars of Washington

A guide to the super-TikTokers of the Beltway and their super-DC shticks. By Daniella Byck.

How to Navigate DC’s Insane Renovation Boom

Dream-home remodels to get you inspired—plus tons of insight from the pros on whom to hire, what it’ll cost, where to save, and how to avoid a major headache. By Jennifer Barger and Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

The Biden White House Is Embracing Internet Oddballs: Inside the White House’s partner­ship with influencers. By Anne Tate.

Honey, We Bought the Exorcist House!: How a couple unknowingly bought the house that inspired The Exorcist. By Andrew Beaujon.

The Trump Hotel Lobby Is Very, Very Quiet: A dispatch from the much quieter Trump hotel. By Jane Recker.

FIRST LOOK: Stunning Images of Life on Tangier Island and Smith Island: Jay Fleming’s new photo book offers an unprecedented look at these unique communities. By Jennifer Albarracin Moya.

IQ

Interview: Jonathan Rauch on navigating the tribalized world of modern America. By Benjamin Wofford.

Culture: Service-industry staffers weigh in on the vexations of this mask-and-vax moment. By Daniella Byck and Jessica Sidman.

The Washingtonologist: Our Beltway know-it-all solves your capital-city conundrums. By Washingtonian Staff.

LIFE & TRAVEL

Wild Things: Essential gear for your next camping adventure. By Amy Moeller.

Glass Acts: Wineries that offer private (but affordable) tastings. By Anne Tate.

Thinking Outside: As Covid lingers, private schools are moving outdoors. By Sherri Dalphonse.

TASTE

Restaurant Preview: Gorgeous backyards and other outdoor spaces created during lockdown. By Anna Spiegel.

Cosmo Energy: New restaurants, shopping, and other attractions in the Northern Virginia city. By Anna Spiegel.

HOME

The Briefing: Capitol Hill: New restaurants, shopping, and other attractions. By Daniella Byck, Maya Pottiger, Damare Baker.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Singing the national anthem at a Nats game. As told to Maya Pottiger.