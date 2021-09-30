News & Politics  |  Things to Do

Here’s When Fall Foliage Will Peak Around DC

It's already happening in parts of West Virginia.

Written by
| Published on
Sunrise at Shenandoah National Park.

After a long, hot, buggy summer, the weather has finally turned to crisp fall temperatures, which means gorgeous foliage is just around the corner. Here’s when you’ll see the most brilliantly colorful leaves around here, according to data from smokymountains.com.

Staunton: October 11

Luray: October 11

Winchester: October 11

Rappahannock County: October 18

Mount Vernon: October 18

Charlottesville: October 18

Shenandoah National Park: October 18

Old Rag Mountain: October 18

Harper’s Ferry: October 25

Great Falls Park: October 25

Frederick: October 25

DC Arboretum: October 25

Rock Creek Park: October 25

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day