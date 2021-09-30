Here’s When Fall Foliage Will Peak Around DC

After a long, hot, buggy summer, the weather has finally turned to crisp fall temperatures, which means gorgeous foliage is just around the corner. Here’s when you’ll see the most brilliantly colorful leaves around here, according to data from smokymountains.com.
Staunton: October 11
Luray: October 11
Winchester: October 11
Rappahannock County: October 18
Mount Vernon: October 18
Charlottesville: October 18
Shenandoah National Park: October 18
Old Rag Mountain: October 18
Harper’s Ferry: October 25
Great Falls Park: October 25
Frederick: October 25
DC Arboretum: October 25
Rock Creek Park: October 25