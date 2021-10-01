José Andrés Can Now Add Media Executive to His Job Titles

It’s not like José Andrés needed another job. The famous chef is already a Michelin-starred restaurateur, Nobel Prize-nominated humanitarian, and creator of viral quarantine cooking videos. But now he can add media executive to the list. The ThinkFoodGroup founder just announced the launch of José Andrés Media, which will produce “unscripted and scripted television series, books, podcasts, and digital short and mid-form content with a focus on food-related stories and characters and the culture of food,” according to a press release. First up: a six-episode series set in Spain that’s being developed for Discovery+.

Andrés is no stranger to the camera or bookshelf. His recent cookbook Vegetables Unleashed landed on the New York Times bestsellers list. He’s hosted two PBS series on regional cooking in Spain and recently appeared on Michelle Obama’s new Netflix series Waffles + Mochi . He’s also an avid op-ed writer, with thoughts on everything from Spanish politics to food insecurity.

Sam Bakhshandehpour, President of José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup and a leader of the new media company, says “José Andrés Media will embody the values people love in José: compassion, joy, global thinking, and of course, culinary excellence.” He’s joined by Managing Director Richard Wolffe, who co-authored Andrés’s cookbooks and PBS series.

