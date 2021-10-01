Food

José Andrés Can Now Add Media Executive to His Job Titles

The famous chef is launching José Andrés Media, which will produce TV, print, and digital content.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Josh Telles, courtesy of Jose Andres Media.

It’s not like José Andrés needed another job. The famous chef is already a Michelin-starred restaurateur, Nobel Prize-nominated humanitarian, and creator of viral quarantine cooking videos. But now he can add media executive to the list. The ThinkFoodGroup founder just announced the launch of José Andrés Media, which will produce “unscripted and scripted television series, books, podcasts, and digital short and mid-form content with a focus on food-related stories and characters and the culture of food,” according to a press release. First up: a six-episode series set in Spain that’s being developed for Discovery+.

Andrés is no stranger to the camera or bookshelf. His recent cookbook Vegetables Unleashed landed on the New York Times bestsellers list. He’s hosted two PBS series on regional cooking in Spain and recently appeared on Michelle Obama’s new Netflix series Waffles + Mochi . He’s also an avid op-ed writer, with thoughts on everything from Spanish politics to food insecurity

Sam Bakhshandehpour, President of José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup and a leader of the new media company, says “José Andrés Media will embody the values people love in José: compassion, joy, global thinking, and of course, culinary excellence.” He’s joined by Managing Director Richard Wolffe, who co-authored Andrés’s cookbooks and PBS series.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day