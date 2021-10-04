Things to Do

Mo Willems Will Create a Humongous Floor Mural at the Kennedy Center. And You Can Watch Him Make It.

"We Are All Connected" will mark the end of the author's tenure as the Kennedy Center's Education Artist-in-Residence.

Written by
| Published on
The artwork could look like this. Image courtesy the Kennedy Center.

Mo Willems’ tenure as the Kennedy Center’s Education Artist-in-Residence is about to end, and the author of Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale and other beloved children’s books will blow out his departure with a giant floor mural at the Reach starting this coming Saturday, October 9.

“We Are All Connected” will kick off with a daylong opening festival. Willems has invited 240 volunteers to join him in placing dots around the Reach’s plaza; he’ll then connect them with black lines. The resulting artwork will remain in place until March 1, 2022.

Willems will be joined at the event by the theater artist Erika Rose and his successor as the Kennedy Center’s Education Artist-in-Residence, Jacqueline Woodson. There will be musical performances, a giant inflatable Willems pigeon, and a dance party. Admission is free, but the Kennedy Center encourages people to reserve in advance.

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day