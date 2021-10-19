DC Nightclub Heist Is Taking Over Markoff’s Haunted Forest for a Halloween Blowout

Popular DC nightclub Heist is teaming up with Halloween legend Markoff’s Haunted Forest for the Maryland attraction’s first-ever nightlife collaboration and late-night Halloween party. “Haunted Heist” will bring 250 revelers to the terrifying woodland on the night of Sunday, October 31.

Visitors to Markoff’s Haunted Forest can ride a scare wagon out to Onslaught Mills, an abandoned mining town whose ghostly residents are known to feast on the living. The haunted trail is the longest in the locale’s 27-year history, and the final Halloween tour of the night will end with a frightful party starting at 11 PM. A DJ, costume contest, and pop-up bars serving themed cocktails will breathe life into the grounds.

Halloween isn’t the nightclub’s first theatric collaboration. This summer, parent company Versus partnered with the Kennedy Center, turning its rooftop into a huge open-air nightlife destination on Saturday nights with DJs, $1,000 cabana rentals and table service, and costumed dancers.

Tickets for Haunted Heist are $75 per person for early bird purchasers starting 10 AM on Tuesday, October 19, and $100 after October 21. Admission includes event access, three drink tickets, and optional roundtrip bus transit to and from Markoff’s starting in Dupont Circle (about an hour-long trip each way). VIP table reservations and private wagons for groups of eight to 12 revelers are also available, starting at a $1,000 minimum.

More details are available here.

For more fun leading up to this Halloween, check out our guide.

Join the conversation!