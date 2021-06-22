Heist Nightclub Is Finally Bringing $1,000 Cabanas to the Kennedy Center’s Rooftop After Cancelled Event Last Fall

When Heist nightclub announced a 360-person rooftop event at the Kennedy Center last October with $1,000 cabana rentals and bottle service, tickets sold out in 15 minutes. Then almost as quickly, the venue cancelled the event to evaluate whether it met the building’s health and safety standards. (At the time, DC had a live entertainment pilot program that allowed for a max of 50 people, though Heist aimed to operate under the same guidelines as restaurants by offering food and a curated playlist rather than live DJs, which were then banned.) The pop-up never happened.

Now, with restrictions fully lifted, the rooftop party is back on, and Heist Summer Series is branding itself as “a joyous return to DC life after more than a year of isolation.” Versus, the company behind the bank heist-themed club as well as Castas Rum Bar and Morris American Bar, will bring in Emmy-nominated producer Robert Pullen—who produced part of Barack Obama’s first inauguration as well as the Lincoln Center Honors—to stage the event. Live DJs are back on.

Tables for up to six people start at $240 and include a dessert tray and a bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne. The highest rollers can score an “ultra VIP cabana” for up to 10 friends with a table minimum of $1,000 plus private elevator access and lots of Red Bull.

The series will be take place on Saturdays from 9 PM to 1:30 AM (weather permitting) for eight weeks beginning June 26. Reservations will go live every Tuesday at 10 AM.

