FEATURES

TikToker Instagrammer Facebooker Spy

How can the CIA possibly recruit clandestine operatives from a generation raised to spill everything on social media? The author went inside the Agency to find out. By Jessica M. Goldstein.

Modern Romance

Once overlooked in a city full of older styles, DC’s midcentury houses are finally getting the kind of attention that could save them from demolition. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Only Vinoda

By day, Vinoda Basnayake is a wired Washington lobbyist for Middle Eastern royalty. He also happens to own a mini-empire of celeb-magnet bars and clubs. By Jessica Sidman.

Top Doctors

More than 2,000 of the region’s best physicians, chosen by their peers. By Sherri Dalphonse, Mimi Montgomery, and Justin Moore.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Last Call: Paying homage to downtown’s last pay phone. By Rob Brunner.

Helping Hands: Meet the sisters-in-law trying to solve disappearances of women of color. By Maya Pottiger.

No More Happy Days for Fonz: A new start for the zoo group FONZ. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Pedaling the Post: The mystery of the Washington Post Peloton account. By Andrew Beaujon.

Big Picture: Flood for Thought: Is that . . . a rowhouse in the Tidal Basin? By Jane Recker.

IQ

Interview: Anita Hill, 30 years after testifying about Clarence Thomas. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Train Dreams: Why Georgetown could finally get a Metro stop. By Luke Mullins.

The Washingtonologist: Our Beltway know-it-all solves your capital-city conundrums. By Washingtonian Staff.

STYLE & TRAVEL

Green Time: Great watches in the of-the-moment hue. By Amy Moeller.

The Sky’s The Limit: More people are buying seats on private planes than ever. What it costs and who’s onboard. By Sherri Dalphonse.

TASTE

Where to find our favorite comfort food, restaurateur Jeff Miskiri’s huge expansion plans, a guide to Latin spirits (besides tequila and mezcal), and the biggest personalities on the foodie-TikTok scene. By Daniella Byck, Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel.

HOME

Back To School: Inside the Eastern Shore’s old Centreville Academy for Boys, now a soulful country home. By Marisa M. Kashino.

The Briefing: Potomac: New restaurants, shopping, and other attractions. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

RuPaul’s Drag Race vet Tatianna on getting the bug. As told to Jason Fontelieu.