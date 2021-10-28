10 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events and Costume Contests Around DC

Blue Jacket

300 Tingey St., SE

Head out to the Navy Yard brewery tonight, October 28, for a yappy hour with a costume contest, homemade dog treats, pawtraits, puppuccinos, and more. The pup-friendly event runs from 6 to 8 PM.

Fairmont Hotel

2401 M St., NW

This West End hotel is hosting its 10th annual Howl-O-Ween event today, October 28. Head to the new courtyard bar between 6 and 7:30 PM to win prizes like overnight stays and dinner. All dogs will get peanut-butter biscuits created by the hotel’s pastry team, and their human friends can purchase discounted canine-themed cocktails.

Bark Social

935 Prose St., North Bethesda

The Pike & Rose dog park has a full lineup of spooky events. Events kick off tonight, October 28, with a screening of the 1996 classic Scream at 7 PM. Dogs, drag, and drinks is on Friday, October 29 from 8 to 11 PM with proceeds benefiting the MoCo Pride Center. The weekend ends with a Halloween party on Saturday, October 30, and a fall festival and puppy parade on Sunday, October 31.

Capitol Riverfront

71 Potomac Ave., SE

Stop by Sandlot Southeast for a weekend yappy hour featuring pet portraits and pupcakes from Sprinkles. Every dog that registers for a photo session will get a yogurt-frosted treat. Register for a timeslot between 4 and 6 PM on Friday, October 29, and the $10 fee will be donated to the Rural Dog Rescue.

Hirshhorn Howl-O-Ween

Independence Ave. & Seventh St., SW

Head downtown for coffee, pet- and kid-friendly activities, and a furry fashion parade and contest. The contest, which begins at 10 AM, will be judged by a panel of local dog lovers. The event is on Saturday, October 30 from 9:30 to 11 AM.

The Boro

8350 Broad St., Tysons

The expansive outdoor space in Tysons is hosting a dog costume contest, complete with a catwalk. The event is open for dog-less families, too, with trick-or-treating, games, and themed crafts. Stop by between 1 and 3 PM on Saturday, October 30.

Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest

1301 E. Capitol St., NE

Swing over to Capitol Hill’s Lincoln Park on Saturday, October 30 to show off your pet’s costume (there are several awards). All participants will get a swag bag. Registration is free and required, and the event starts at 2 PM.

Village at Shirlington

4280 Campbell Ave., Arlington

Costumes are optional at this puppy trick-or-treating event. Your $15 ticket gets you a map of the participating businesses and a goodie bag to use for collecting all your dog’s treats. Don’t forget to collect homemade dog treats from Dogma and enter the costume contest. The trick-or-treating is open from 2 to 4 PM on Saturday, October 30.

Barkhaus

529 E. Howell Ave., Alexandria

It’s a Nightmare at Barkhaus! Dress your furry friend in their Halloween best to compete in the annual dog costume contest, and sip and snack on food and drink specials. The event is on Saturday, October 30 from 5 to 8 PM.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

Your four-legged friends are invited to this NoMa beer garden on Sunday, October 31. Stop by between noon and 3 PM for a howl-oween yappy hour and costume contest.