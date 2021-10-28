10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Pre-orders are now open for the second annual Chicken Pot Pie-athon. Partial proceeds of the pie sale, hosted by chef Jenn Crovato at Georgetown’s 1310 Kitchen & Bar (1310 Wisconsin Ave., NW), benefits Georgetown Main Street, which helps support the neighborhood’s small businesses. The frozen take-and-bake pies cost $22 each, and are filled with roast chicken, peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, celery, and spinach. Pre-orders are open through November 7; pies will be available for delivery November 13 and 14, and pick up November 15 through 17.

It’s Hallo-weekend! Check out our guide to the food and drink festivities you don’t want to miss (and make sure you get home safe!), or just stay in and make your own pumpkin keg. Don’t let your furry friends miss out on the fun—there are a ton of spirited pet-friendly events all weekend long.

Join a virtual conversation with James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and former Bon Appetit food editor Carla Lalli Music, who just launched a new cookbook, That Sounds So Good. Hosted by Sixth & I, the event costs $12 to watch (or $42 to get a signed bookplate). It begins at 7 PM tonight, October 28.

Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie is out, and Arlington hangout Whino (4238 Wilson Blvd.) is sending Craig off with a six-month-long celebration. Starting today, October 28, the bar/restaurant will feature a weekly Thursday screening of a Bond flick. A live DJ will score the scenes. Each $30 ticket gets you three themed cocktails, and the full menu will be available. Cocktails start at 8:30 PM, and Goldfinger begins at 9:30 PM.

Watch an outdoor screening of Beetlejuice at Pizzeria Paradiso’s Hyattsville location (4800 Rhode Island Ave.) on Friday, October 29 at 6 PM. Each $10 ticket includes a glass of wine or beer, and attendees can choose between two meal specials: an appetizer and small pizza for $20, or two appetizers and a large pizza for $30. Stop by the Hyattsville or Spring Valley (4850 Massachusetts Ave., NW) locations for another promotion, called “pizza and pumpkins.” You’ll get two large pizzas and two pumpkin paint kits for $45.

Chefs Zach Ramos and Amy Phan, the duo behind at-home sushi service Ama Ami, will take a 125-pound tuna and turn it into dinner right before your eyes. Learn tips for making sushi, sashimi, and hand rolls. The first class is tonight, October 28, and the second is Friday, October 29 at Mess Hall (703 Edgewood St., NE). Tickets are $110, and the event begins at 6:30 PM.

Foxtrot market is opening its Dupont Circle location (1601 Connecticut Ave., NW) on Friday, October 29. In honor of its third area location, there will be free drip coffee from Vigilante from 8 to 10 AM on Friday, and a free brownie when you pay using the market’s app on Saturday, October 30.

National Landing is hosting a fall-festive “homecoming” event on Saturday, October 30 at Virginia Highlands Park (1600 South Hayes St., Arlington). The day’s festivities include a PSL competition, mocktails, live music, and pumpkin painting. Stop by starting at 11 AM.

What’s scarier than high school? Union Market’s rooftop bar Hi-Lawn (1309 Fifth St. NE) is celebrating Halloween with a ‘90s prom-themed party on Saturday, October 30. Uncle Jesse, a ‘90s cover band, will perform live, and there will be food and drink specials like spiked hot cider (for $6.66) and grilled “ghost dogs.” There’s a costume contest, too. Tickets are $10, and the event runs from 6 PM to midnight.

Are you a basic witch? Celebrate Halloween with a sip and stitch embroidery class at Shop Made in DC’s Union Market location (325 Morse St., NE). The class welcomes all skill levels, and the $40 ticket includes all the supplies. Join in on Sunday, October 31 from 3 to 5 PM.