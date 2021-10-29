News & Politics

The Maryland Zebras Are Officially the Hottest Halloween Costume of 2021

We're ready to call it.

Photo by Evy Mages.
Photo by Evy Mages

Step aside, Sexy Vaccine: there’s a new “it” Halloween costume running wild around DC. The escaped Maryland zebras are already emerging as this year’s go-to group costume, despite the story’s tragic turn. Party animals are paying homage to the dazzle with black-and-white striped fits, zebra ears, and an indomitable spirit. Take a look at some of the renditions:

 

Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

