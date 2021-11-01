Four Great Travel Deals You Can Take Advantage of Right Now

Eastern Shore Resort

Where: Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, 100 Heron Blvd., Cambridge; 410-901-1234.

What’s special: Guests can enjoy peaceful Choptank River views and superb recreation including golf, tennis, miniature golf, disc golf, jogging trails, a fitness center and spa, a heated indoor pool with a schedule of “dive-in” movies, and seasonal hayrides.

New York Is Open for Business

Where: Walker Hotel Tribeca, 77 Walker St., New York, NY; 212 735-8000.

What’s special: Located in Tribeca, the hotel offers stunning views of Hudson Yards, the Empire State Building, and the midtown-Manhattan skyline. It’s walking distance to SoHo, the World Trade Center, the South Street Seaport, Little Italy, Chinatown, and the subway. Rooms feature Bigelow bath amenities, complimentary wi-fi, and daily bottles of water. A coffee bar by Blue Bottle Coffee is on-site, along with Saint Tuesday serving light bites, salads, sliders, wine, and beer along with live music.

Historic Colorado Beauty

Where: The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., Colorado Springs, CO; 855-634-7711.

What’s special: The elegant Broadmoor has welcomed guests for more than 100 years. The Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond resort is situated on 5,000 lush acres at the base of Cheyenne Mountain, providing guests with spectacular views. The luxury resort offers an incredible choice of restaurants, cafes, and lounges. Guests can stroll around the lake as well as on paths on the meticulously manicured grounds. In between spa treatments, guests can use the dry saunas, steam rooms, aromatherapy room, and fireplace lounges. Other activities include falconry, fly fishing, two indoor pools, hiking, tennis, zip lining, a bowling alley, shops, a fitness center, and two championship golf courses (plus a 10-hole course open in winter when weather allows). Area attractions include the Garden of Gods, Seven Falls, and Pikes Peak Cog Railway.

High-end Luxury in the Blue Ridge

Where: Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, 2000 Busted Rock Rd., Meadows of Dan, Va.; 276-633-4413.

What’s special: This boutique resort set on 12,000 acres in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains merges nature and luxury. Accommodations in the Lodge, with its rich wood decor, offer views of the pristine golf fairways below and the mountains beyond. The Lodge is also home to two dining options (a pub as well as fine dining), a spa, a fitness center with pool, a theater, a game room, and a golf shop. Other accommodations include cottages with hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, fieldstone fireplaces, and decks; and three tree houses perched high above the Dan River Gorge that show off sweeping views of Kibler Valley. A mile-long sporting clays course features 14 stations that simulate the flight path of game birds. Atop the Lodge is an observatory with Celestron telescopes; Primland’s altitude and its remote location provide extraordinary glimpses of objects beyond our solar system in the star-studded night sky. In the evening, the firepit is a perfect place to sip a cocktail or hot chocolate.

